With the new year comes a slew of new legislation for New York spanning the environment, workplace protections, early voting, speed cameras and the dreaded robocall.
“Some begin at the start of the new year, while other laws begin later in the year,” said state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) in a prepared statement, which detailed the new legislation. “I want to make sure that everyone is aware of the new laws that will start this year that can have an impact on people’s everyday lives from how you take home food from a restaurant, to helping to stop spam robocalls, to how you can gamble in the state, and how we vote,” he said.
Two new laws will make it more difficult for scammers to make robocalls; one requires phone companies to proactively block calls from numbers that are likely illegitimate and the other requires providers to use a new type of call authentication system.
A new phone line, 988, will be used alongside 911 for suicide prevention and as a mental health crisis hotline, instead of users dialing a full number and area code. The launch date for the new number is July 18.
Since Jan. 1, food establishments can no longer use polystyrene foam containers for takeout, and fines begin at $250. Revenue will be put into the Environmental Protection Fund, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. Packing peanuts also are banned.
The state will begin installing speed cameras along highway work zones and issue automatic tickets to violators. The state will gather data on how much money is saved on labor costs compared to police enforcement.
New Yorkers using paid family leave will now receive more money each week — 67 percent of their average weekly wage or up to $1,068.36 a week, $96.75 more than the maximum weekly benefit for 2021.
Starting at the end of this month, whistleblowers will be further protected against retaliation from employers or former employers. The statute of limitations will also be extended.
Private sector businesses will be required to offer employees retirement savings plans.
Starting in May, employers must let employees know before hiring if they will be electronically monitored.
“Ghost guns,” which do not have serial numbers, will be criminalized and gunsmiths will be required to register and put serial numbers on all firearms.
The Make Voting Easy Act will increase early voting sites and expand weekend and holiday hours. Other laws will require most absentee ballots be counted in time for unofficial election night results and allow voters to track their absentee ballot.
Using a fake Covid-19 vaccination card will now be illegal on the state level.
A new law will require homeless shelters to provide free feminine hygiene products.
New York will become the second state behind Nevada to prohibit insurance companies from using the breed of a family dog to determine the cost of homeowner’s insurance. Advocates said insurance companies have denied or canceled homeowners insurance for people with pit bulls and Rottweilers, for example.
Municipalities decided last year if they were going to allow the sale of recreational marijuana, which would also determine if they would benefit from the tax revenue. The Rockefeller Institute of Government created the Marijuana Opt-Out Tracker; about half of New York towns opted against dispensaries and consumption lounges.
“There are some big changes for the state that we hope will have a positive impact on our residents, businesses, and the environment,” Addabbo said. “If anyone has any questions about these bills and what they would mean for you, please give my office a call and we can explain these new laws.”
