The Panorama at the Queen’s Museum just got an upgrade thanks to museum Director and founder and Chairperson of Crystal Windows Thomas Chen.
Chen donated the resources to replace the visitor walkway that surrounds the Panorama of the City of New York, which was created for the 1964 World’s Fair and is the largest scale model in the world. After years of use, the glass that allows visitors to see the 10,000-square-foot replica of New York City below their feet had become obscured, scratched and discolored, but Chen’s donation saved the museum hundreds of thousands of dollars in capital expense to replace it.
“I’ve been a board member for years ... and they asked me if I could donate and I could just not refuse. That’s it!” Chen told the Chronicle.
Chen said that he isn’t sure of the exact dollar amount of his donation, but it isn’t a major concern for the businessman, who was more than happy to contribute to the museum he admires so much.
“What I like the most about the museum is that point,” Chen said, referring to the lobby just a few feet from the entrance to the Panorama, which provides a perfect view of the Unisphere right outside the museum doors. “From that point you can see exactly the center of the globe.”
The museum’s Board of Directors celebrated the donation with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to show their appreciation for Chen’s donation and to show off the new glass surrounding the perimeter of the Panorama.
“It’s difficult to overstate the generosity you’ve given to this museum; we’re so grateful to you,” President and Executive Director of the Queens Museum Sally Tallant told Chen. “Today we’re here to celebrate an absolutely priceless gift.”
According to Tallant, Chen has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the museum’s programming outside of his contributions to the Panorama over his 10-year board membership
Thanks to Chen’s donations, visitors can see the Bronx clearly and up close for the first time and gain the experience of viewing the city from above.
“The Panorama welcomes hundreds of thousands of people each year and it is the City of New York in miniature, and actually the whole city shines through because of your gift, so thank you,” said Tallant.
To show their appreciation for the donation, Seth Kupferberg, on behalf of the board, presented Chen with a framed photograph of the Panorama version of Crystal Windows’ office in Flushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.