Breon Peace, left, appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York by President Biden, was sworn in last Friday by U.S. Chief District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn.
Peace had been a partner at the New York office of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. He worked in the white collar defense and investigations and litigation groups.
The Eastern District handles all federal cases for Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Nassau and Suffolk counties.
