Ground was broken on a new NCAA track and field facility at York College in Jamaica on Monday.
The college’s $7.8 million running site, which will also feature long jump runway strips, pole vaults and a soccer field in its center and a 400 meter track, is situated on 160th Street between Liberty Avenue and Tuskegee Airmen Way.
The project also includes a four-tier grandstand seating located at the end of the 100-yard dash, mid-field bleacher seating, a Daktronics full LED, 14-by-25-foot video scoreboard, along with media and official scoring platforms, a “stadium wide” audio system and a sports medicine treatment space, according to York.
CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos said that the new field was one of 74 projects planned or underway throughout the City University of New York network.
“When you invest capital dollars in CUNY, it is a gift that keeps on giving,” Matos said. “The student athletes here at York ... are going to be running around the track, getting ready and doing competitions that seem like from Roman times ... That is really going to benefit the students, and you are sending a signal about how much you care about them and how much you show for their hard work and ethics.”
More student athletes are being retained at higher numbers, said the chancellor.
“Athletics is a great way to make students stay in college and graduate on time,” Matos said. “They build a community and have a sense of purpose that helps with their studies. It helps the students who are not student athletes, who are just trying to burn all the calories of all the unhealthy food that they eat and all the caffeine they use to study.”
The track facility could also be a place just for people to relax or meet others and for the school to host events, added Matos.
“It’s a place where people in the community can chill and do some laps and have some conversations,” he said. “Seniors can gather, there could be some events and it can also be a place to generate revenue for the college and make us less dependent on the city and state. It’s a win, win, win.”
On the academic front, the facility is a boon for the college’s physical education-teaching majors, who often select track and field as one of their four required sports classes, according to the school. PE majors and students who are considering joining the track and field team also have an opportunity to develop and acquire motor-learning skills and they will have the chance to use it for mid-distance and long-distance running, long jump, high jump, hurdles, relay races and field strength, along with throwing events, such as shot put, discus, the javelin and the hammer.
“There is more to come,” Matos said about investing in the school.
The track and field project was 10 years in the making, said Berenecea Johnson Eanes, York’s president.
“This will be the only NCAA track and field in Southeast Queens,” Johnson Eanes said. “Now students have a place to play, practice and compete on their home turf for national and local competitions.”
The school will be able to host NCAA track and field tournaments once the project is completed.
“This is a game changer,” the school’s president said. “It is our hope that the entire footprint here at York College, as it relates to athletics, will be totally transformed in the next four years. Everything you see from here to every corner will have something for the students or have something for the community.”
The track replaces an older one that had fallen into disrepair due to underinvestment and became unusable, according to York.
Borough President Donovan Richards said the school was without a track for 16 years.
“That screams inequality and inequity,” Richards said. “But finally, we are changing that today.”
The borough president said it is time that York and Jamaica gets what it deserves.
“That is nothing less than the best,” he said. “We really shouldn’t have to leave our borough to have the highest quality education and to have the greatest facilities. Today is certainly a down payment on that ... I was proud to put $1 million into this project.”
Johnson Eanes also advocated for the borough president to allocate funds toward renovating the school’s cafeteria.
“Our cafeteria project will most likely start next year. It’s well overdue,” Johnson Eanes told the Queens Chronicle. “We also hope the entire athletic footprint will be accessible to the community, which includes the tennis courts and other fields in the future.”
The remainder of the funds for the facility comes from several city and state resources topped by elected officials,” Johnson Eanes added.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) was deep in budget negotiations Monday, but Tyrell Hankerson, her district chief of staff, was able to attend the event in her place.
“York College ... is truly a community-centered institution that is foundational to our entire Southeast Queens family and community,” Hankerson said. “The new state-of-the-art NCAA-level track and field facility will be no different. It will be used by students, local sports teams and everyone who calls Southeast Queens home.”
For too long, the region has lacked significant investments in infrastructure, he said.
“We are turning over a new leaf,” Hankerson said. “The future of Southeast Queens is absolutely bright.”
Several athletes including Olympians come from the region, the district chief of staff said.
“There are stars like Dalilah Muhammad, who started right here and went on to win gold medals and break world records,” he said. “Our future star athletes will train on this track, and they too will emerge on the world stage.”
The last speaker was Glenver Stuart, a student on the track team, who will start his senior year next semester.
“I remember being here for the last two years, wondering if this track will be built,” Stuart said. “I passed here during high school and middle school and wondered what happened here.”
Stuart said the facility will be an amazing opportunity for future students.
“We are trying to bridge in the community to get more involved,” Stuart, a marketing major, told the Chronicle. “It’s not just for the track team, but for the community as a whole.”
Jasmine Vega, a cheerleader, said that she was just really happy to see the facility realized.
“It will be a great opportunity for the incoming students and I think it will bring us success in the future,” added the junior.
