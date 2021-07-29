The Rockwood Park Jewish Center hosted its Torah Scroll Dedication Celebration on Sunday afternoon at its synagogue in Howard Beach.
It was well attended with over 100 residents, including area electeds, community leaders and members of the 106th Police Precinct.
The event involved Rabbi Gershon Chaimson inscribing the “Final Torah Letters” with the assistance of some of the guests.
The dedication was followed by a shofar blowing and a grand buffet mitzvah meal.
The weather cooperated perfectly, allowing a special “Mitzvah Truck” to display the new Torah scroll and silver crown additions to the synagogue, as congregants and guests paraded around the block singing and dancing to the sounds of religious music.
The celebration was planned and put together by Rabbi Yehoshua Samuels and his family, along with Rockwood Park Jewish Center President Harold Rosenbaum.
