New York’s two United States senators joined Mayor Adams on the Lower East Side Sunday morning to discuss what all three hope are at least partial solutions to the city’s epidemic of lithium-ion battery fires.
Speaking at the Baruch Houses, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced approval of $25 million in federal funds to build 173 outdoor battery-charging and storage facilities at 53 sites of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA.
Schumer and Gillibrand also discussed a bill that would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to set up safety standards for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are used in “personal mobility devices.”
“The danger is that oftentimes people leave the bikes in the hallways near the exits, by the doorways,” Adams said in a transcript of the press conference obtained from his office. “That is really blocking the egress and it also creates a very dangerous situation.”
Adams said the city estimates an average of 67 residents being served by each station.
“This means that residents will no longer need to charge their e-bikes in their apartments, what we find to be extremely dangerous, particularly when you charge them overnight and when you leave the charging plugged up and overcharged.”
Numbers provided by the FDNY on Monday tell a grim tale. There have been 110 battery fires in 2023. While that compares to 102 year-to-date in 2022, deaths already are up to 13 as opposed to two by this time last year. The number already is more than double the six city residents killed in all 2022.
Injuries year-to-date are up from 41 to 71.
Schumer said technology has outpaced regulatory oversight. He also said most of the fires have been caused by cheap batteries.
“These batteries are poorly made, often in China, and they explode and cause fires,” Schumer said. “They are dangerous. And because there’s no federal consumer safety standard, no federal regulation for such batteries, it’s allowed cheap, faulty, China-made batteries to come into our country, and they’re the ones that have caused most of these fires.”
A link to the bill in a subsequent press release from Schumer’s office said it would require “a final consumer product safety standard for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in personal mobility devices, including electric bicycles and electric scooters, to protect against the risk of fires caused by such batteries.”
The link states that Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) is carrying the companion bill in the House of Representatives.
“Over the last few years, we’ve seen the popularity of lithium-ion battery powered e-bikes and scooters continue to soar because people use them to take their kids to school, commute to work to our cities,” Gillibrand said in the transcript. “Many of our delivery workers rely on them to carry food and other goods.”
Gillibrand said most batteries and chargers remain safe, and that use of e-bikes and scooters needs to be encouraged.
“But we also need to make sure that these micromobility vehicles are stored and charged safely so that faulty or improperly manufactured batteries don’t put people in harm’s way,” she said.
