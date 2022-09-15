The Department of Buildings announced last week the creation of a new Sustainability Bureau to oversee all sustainability and energy-efficiency initiatives.
Mainly, it will focus on the implementation of Local Law 97, which was part of the Climate Mobilization Act passed by the City Council in 2019.
Under the law, most buildings over 25,000 square feet will be required to meet energy-efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions limits by 2024 when the caps start. Stricter limits would come into effect in 2030 and more so over the following decades.
Buildings will have to stop using fossil fuel-powered appliances and move towards options like electric stoves.
“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our building stock and pushing back against the damaging effects of climate change are some of the biggest challenges we face at the Department of Buildings,” said Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, the former City Council member from Ozone Park, in a prepared statement last Friday.
“We need strong forward-thinking leadership if we want to continue being a global leader on the issue of building decarbonization, and I am confident that Laura Popa is the right choice to lead this new Bureau,” Ulrich said of Mayor Adams’ recent pick for Deputy Commissioner for Sustainability.
Popa was previously a policy advisor at the New York City Council and the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission and has worked in sustainability for many years.
She oversaw the development of legislation and policy at the City Council and directed its efforts to enact landmark legislation that supports citywide greenhouse gas emissions limits, the institutionalization of long-term sustainability and resiliency planning and the expansion of clean and renewable energy.
“Decarbonized and energy efficient buildings mean healthier places to live and work for all New Yorkers,” said Popa in a statement.
The move is the latest in ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline the DOB.
At the end of August, Ulrich announced that, after review, about 40 percent of the agency’s parking plaques would be rescinded. Only emergency use and vehicles on official business would keep them.
The DOB launched a new Small Business Support Team and earlier this summer, the city announced extended customer service hours.
On Wednesday, Ulrich and Adams announced further steps to improve DOB customer service and contributions to the city’s economic recovery.
Dubbed the “Adams Commission,” a 90-day panel of stakeholders from labor, industry, the nonprofit sector and city government will produce a comprehensive blueprint recommending structural improvements at the department.
In addition to the Small Business Support Team, there will be a Major Projects Development Unit.
“When Mayor Adams appointed me as commissioner, he told me to look under the hood of this agency and get to the bottom of what wasn’t working,” Ulrich said in a statement. “In the past several months, we have been hard at work implementing incremental repairs and tune-ups.”
Recommendations will focus on eliminating unnecessarily complicated practices, onerous regulatory hurdles and inefficient workflows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.