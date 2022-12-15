The future of Bayside’s Food Universe, which closed abruptly just before Thanksgiving, has become a little less uncertain.
According to the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), K & A Meat and Produce is slated to open at Food Universe’s former home at 35-09 Francis Lewis Blvd.
Both Paladino’s office and a source familiar with the matter said the store will be owned by Noeli Guzman.
However, many of the details for the new store — including its opening date — are not known at this time. Guzman did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment.
It is also unclear whether Guzman has bought the building or if the property will be leased; city records show that the property is still owned by Key Food, which owns Food Universe. Key Food could not be reached for comment on the status of the store and the property.
According to a spokesperson for UFCW Local 338, which represents most of the former Food Universe employees, 54 workers were laid off as a result of the November shuttering. The same spokesperson said the union is “hopeful” those employees will be hired at the new store, but that an offer has yet to be made.
Food Universe is one of several supermarkets to have closed in the area in recent years. In February, the Key Food in Glen Oaks closed without notice; Shop & Stop’s Little Neck location closed in October 2021, though in March it was announced that JMart will occupy the old space.
