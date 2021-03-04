In appointing Meisha Porter as incoming schools chancellor, the city Department of Education has tapped a veteran public schools employee to rise to the occasion of helping the school system get back on its feet by next fall.
Porter, who rose through the DOE ranks to become the executive superintendent for the Bronx, will be the first black woman to become chancellor. She is also the first person appointed from within DOE leadership in recent history.
Her tenure will begin after the abrupt resignation of Chancellor Richard Carranza and with just 10 months left in Mayor de Blasio’s term. Though Porter’s tenure may be brief if the next mayor picks a new chancellor in drafting a new administration, she still faces the mighty undertaking of returning a beleaguered school system back to relative normal.
Porter, a lifelong New Yorker who grew up in Jamaica, started her career as a youth organizer in the Bronx before beginning a long-term stint at the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice, a public middle and high school focused on introducing students to law and government, and working her way up the ranks to being appointed by Carranza to fill her current role.
Porter comes from a family of New York City teachers and went to PS 215 in Far Rockaway, PS 123 in Jamaica, JHS 210 in Ozone Park and then Queens Vocational and Technical High School in Long Island City.
Since her appointment, elected leaders and principals alike have sung her praises. Newly elected and former Bronx principal U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Bronx) called her an “incredible leader” in a statement. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards celebrated “the immense ability of [a] Queens-born trailblazer.” David Banks, the founding principal of the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice, told The New York Times that parents could expect her to “speak in a language that is real and transparent.”
As for the Queens education community, Porter’s tenure represents a fresh start from Carranza, whose handling of the school reopening had prompted several of the borough’s community education council’s to make a no-confidence vote in his leadership.
Deborah Dillingham, the Queens borough president-appointed member of the Panel for Educational Policy, said that she’s optimistic that Porter’s background in Queens would help her cater to the specific needs of the borough.
“I’m hoping the students of Queens will benefit from that understanding because Queens is usually underserved. Our schools are overcrowded here. We do not get our fair share in distribution of various programs throughout the city, including Gifted and Talented Programs,” Dillingham said.
The G&T programs have become a flashpoint leading up to Porter’s appointment.
According to The Times’ report on Carranza’s resignation, he and de Blasio had a falling out over differences on the city’s ongoing G&T programs overhaul. It was reported that tension over the issue prompted Carranza to draft a resignation letter, though he did not immediately quit.
Asked about the disagreements between himself and the mayor in the press event Monday when he announced his resignation, Carranza did not deny The Times’ reporting.
“I think what I appreciate about this mayor [is he] has allowed all of us at the table to have different views and to advocate those views and come to a consensus,” Carranza said.
In the press event announcing her appointment, Porter said she will continue to build on strides that Carranza and de Blasio had taken toward tackling the issue of racial segregation, adding that she would be focused on creating a new plan for G&T programs over the next 10 months.
“I’m not going to shy away from the importance of looking at the inequities of admissions processes and pushing forward for ways we can create opportunities and access for all students in New York City,” she said.
Porter also said that her first move will be to open high schools, with an attempt to address mental health issues related to the pandemic as part of that effort. Dillingham added that Porter’s proactive stance on opening high schools is what’s needed.
“High school students need to get back into school — they’re so adversely affected by the virus that they need it for wellness,” Dillingham said.
She added that the biggest reason she’s apprehensive is due to the term Porter may inevitably hold. A situation in which DOE officials are always starting over can stymie their work.
“What can be accomplished in that short period of time, which is usually transitioning time for most chancellors?” she asked.
