The next cohort of school superintendents for the upcoming school year has been announced after months of public engagement and public outcry from school communities in support of beloved leaders.
In Queens, two school districts, 27 and 29, will be getting new superintendents. In District 27, Superintendent Jennifer Carre—n will be replaced by David Norment. In District 29, Superintendent Beverly Mitchell will be superseded by Crystal Bonds.
All other district incumbents will remain for Queens.
“For the first time, the process of selecting district superintendents has involved constant input from parents, giving them the opportunity to hear from candidates, ask questions, and provide feedback on who should be the superintendent for their community,” said Mayor Adams in a prepared statement on Monday when the announcement was made.
“These superintendents are committed to the communities they serve: To children, their parents, and families and teachers.”
“It is my honor to introduce today the educational leaders on my team that will work every day to reimagine our public schools,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks.
After a contentious decision to fire Philip Composto in District 30 led to rallies and appeals from elected officials, the Department of Education reversed its decision and let him participate in the process.
He was ultimately rehired, sparking joy from parents in the district like Deborah Alexander, a Community Education Council member, who largely headed the efforts.
“It is a sigh of relief after all of our hard work,” said Alexander.
She was dismayed, however, when Banks told reporters after the announcement, “Quite frankly, Phil Composto stepped up his game in a big way.”
“It didn’t have anything to do with constituents being loud,” the education news site Chalkbeat quoted him as saying.
Alysa O’Shea, the Queens representative for the Citywide Council for High Schools, participated in the C-37 process that appoints the community superintendents.
Queens has received two new superintendents of high schools for Queens North and South.
O’Shea said she was honored to take part in the intensive process and impressed at all the candidates.
Hoa Tu will be the new high school superintendent for Queens North and O’Shea said she was struck by her commitment to providing quality educational and career pathways for students and that her appointment will help address the issues of representation in the district.
Josephine Van-Ess will lead Queens South and attended school in Ozone Park and Jamaica herself. O’Shea recalls her emphasis on parent engagement.
Every superintendent will engage in a “Listening & Learning Tour” over the summer to connect with students, parents, school leaders, educators and local community members and to listen to their recommendations for improving schools, according to a press release from the DOE. Additionally, they will build out their school support teams and guide the creation of District Comprehensive Education Plans.
