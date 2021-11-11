Less than two weeks after championing a two-year repeal of the cap on deductions for state and local taxes, which was set at $10,000 under the previous Trump administration, Democrats are now proposing an $80,000 cap that will extend to 2030.
The new scheme seems to have divided Democrats on how to move forward with addressing the Trump-led 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts, which restricted the deductions people can take on their federal taxes.
“We have been fighting this unfair, targeted tax since its inception in 2017,” said U.S. Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens), Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) in a joint statement Nov. 5. “This agreement to address the cap on our state and local tax deduction will effectively eliminate the undue burden for nearly all of the families in our districts who’ve been unfairly double taxed for the last four years.”
This comes after analytical studies by Jason Furman, a Harvard economics professor and senior fellow at The Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan research institution dedicated to economic policy, and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget came to the conclusion that repealing SALT altogether would negate potential gains of Biden’s proposals to hike taxes on the rich.
Couples making $9.9 million in New York would save $306,000 if the existing $10,000 cap on SALT deductions were repealed, according to Furman.
The CRFB said the repeal would reduce taxes on the top 5 percent by $70 billion in fiscal year 2023, while President Biden’s Build Back Better is designed to raise $800 billion from corporate taxes over the course of a decade and increase the tax burden on the top 5 percent by $50 billion by 2023. However, tax credits for renewable energy via research and experimentation would result in another $10 billion in tax cuts for the top 5 percent, the CRFB said.
“This fix will put money back in the pockets of hardworking, middle-class families in our districts and help ensure that our local communities can continue making investments that we need,” said the joint statement. “We’re confident that with this agreement, we can move forward on this crucially important package and we will continue working to ensure that this tax cut gets signed into law to deliver this relief to our constituents as soon as possible.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), however, still wants a full repeal.
“Trump’s SALT cap has financially crippled families across New York State for years, impacting middle-class families the most,” said Meeks to the Chronicle via email. “Raising the cap to $80,000 is a move in the right direction but our work does not stop here. I will continue to advocate with my colleagues in Congress — especially the New York Delegation — for a full repeal of the SALT cap.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) supports the $80,000 amendment and the Senate majority leader hopes it will pass before Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 25.
“Senator Schumer will fight hard to keep SALT relief in the Senate bill,” said a spokeswoman to the Chronicle via email.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), however, prefers a repeal for families making under $400,000, while keeping the cap for billionaires and millionaires, as a way to support the middle-class and tax the rich. Sanders chairs the Budget Senate Committee.
Rene Hill, an accountant in St. Albans, agrees with Suozzi and Schumer.
“That really helps the middle class,” said Hill. “The wealthy have enough deductions. That might work. It’s better than it was and should help enough people.”
Hill believes the $80,000 is a fair amount and that will make more middle-class people eligible for deductions, while the rich continue to get taxed.
“It’s not giving the rich more,” said Hill. “A ... repeal would benefit people of all incomes.”
