The building at 161-49 Cross Bay Blvd. that has been vacant since 2018 should be seeing new life soon.
It was previously occupied by Empire Buffet, which closed in 2018.
For years, Howard Beach residents have been speculating about what business should post up in the vacant building. Trader Joe’s was among the most popular choices, according to Facebook posts from those in a neighborhood group.
Now, the speculation can be put to rest.
“It’s rented out to a KPOT, a Korean barbecue restaurant,” said the building’s owner, Stephen Sirgiovanni. “They’re planning to hopefully open up in December.”
KPOT offers Korean barbecue selections, as well as hot pot — a type of cooking method in which meats and vegetables are dunked into hot, flavorful broth to cook, and served with dipping sauces.
Sirgiovanni’s grandparents acquired the building in 1949 and opened a restaurant and tavern called Anchors Aweigh.
“The restaurant closed in the ’60s, and the property was rented out,” Sirgiovanni recalled. “Then it was another restaurant, and a Honda motorcycle dealership for a time. The last place was Empire Buffet.”
In 2018, Empire Buffet decided to close its doors after its 20-year lease expired.
“When the buffet decided not to come back, we knew we had a lot to do on the building, so we proceeded with the work,” Sirgiovanni explained.
“We had to reconstruct, and it took a little while because of Covid and the aftermath — construction being shut down, not having materials to complete the job.”
As for the building’s status now?
“The job is completed; we rented it out. And that’s where it lies today,” Sirgiovanni said.
If all goes according to plan, the building will be occupied by KPOT in December.
The restaurant, which has locations nationwide, describes itself as “leading a cultural revolution,” according to its website.
“KPOT is a unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors ... It’s hot pot and Korean BBQ modernized with a full bar and nightlife atmosphere,” the site says.
Representatives from KPOT could not confirm if the restaurant is indeed opening by December. Its website has the building location listed as “coming soon.”
