The Queens Democratic Party’s executive committee meeting last Wednesday wasn’t just novel in its quarantine-induced Zoom format, it also served as an introduction for a new group of reform-minded party officials into the inner-party body.
The meeting, in which U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) was reappointed as its chairman, provided the first opportunity for the eight New Reformer members to observe and report on its procedure.
The New Reformers, a group with the goal of simultaneously democratizing the borough’s Democratic Party and fighting for progressive rank-and-file members to have more of a say in the party’s direction, ran an ambitious campaign to elect 15 candidates for the intra-party elected position of district leader in the Democratic primary.
Of those candidates, eight were elected to join the 72-member body, which acts as an envoy between the party leadership and rank-and-file members.
Though the group’s leaders maintain that their official goal is not to unseat party leadership, but merely to democratize the party’s inner machinery, several of their members have expressed their dissatisfaction with Chairman Meeks as well as party leaders Michael Reich and Gerard Sweeney and its complimentary lawyer Frank Bolz.
Zachariah Boyer, a newly elected Reformers committeeman for Astoria Assembly District 36, said that though he and his cohort had decided beforehand that they would not be nominating anyone for a leadership position, the structure of the meeting would make it impossible to do so even if they thought they had enough votes to present a challenge.
“I feel like everything that took place during the meeting was exactly as they wanted it,” Boyer told the Chronicle. “It was a scripted, choreographed meeting.”
He described the meeting’s appointment process for seven offices as one in which “county loyalists and county-backed elected officials” read off scripts to nominate and second candidates following Robert’s Rules of procedure so quickly that he thought it would be difficult to interject and propose a challenger, especially over Zoom.
The party leadership did not return a request for comment.
The committee only nominated one candidate for each office, so there was no vote necessary in the meeting. Besides Meeks, the committee reappointed June Bunch to first vice chairperson, Barbara Jackson as secretary and Michael Cohen as treasurer. It also installed state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) as second vice chairperson, Manny Perez as assistant secretary and Lew Simon as sergeant-at-arms.
Though Boyer said he and other Reformers came away with their procedural criticisms, he also pointed out that the leadership was helpful to the new members at the end of the meeting when they asked about the process of appointing grassroots county committee positions and other technical responsibilities the district leaders now hold.
“I think that New Reformers and County were feeling each other out in this moment,” he said.
Martha Ayon, one of the chief organizers of the New Reformers, said that she sees that type of of collaboration as a major part of the work that the group now needs to engage in to accomplish its goal of getting more people involved in intra-party positions, while pushing the party to the left.
“I think that there’s a lot of relationship building that needs to happen,” said Ayon, adding that while district leader races only happen every two years, judicial delegates are appointed annually. The group will continue its campaign to make people aware about how the Democratic Party relies on an elected body of judicial delegates to nominate candidates for Queens Supreme Court judgeships.
