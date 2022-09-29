Flushing’s Holy Cross High School officially installed its new president, Mark Mongelluzzo, at the school’s annual Mass of the Holy Spirit last Friday.
Mongelluzzo, above and at top with his wife, Jill, and their children, Christopher and Danielle, is a 1992 graduate of Holy Cross and previously worked at Manhattan’s Xavier High School in a variety of leadership roles.
He was pleased to have the support of his family, classmates and school faculty who attended the event.
“It was a reminder of the importance of Holy Cross in our lives. The best part was that our students were able to see firsthand how much we all love this school and the impact it has had upon all of us,” he told the Chronicle in a statement. “Now the work begins of moving Holy Cross into the future and I couldn’t be more excited to be here.”
At center, Bishop Robert Brennan of the Diocese of Brooklyn leads the school community in the ceremony, during which attendees ask for the blessing of guidance and wisdom during the new school year.
— Sophie Krichevsky
