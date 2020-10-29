The NYPD will enroll a class of 900 recruits in the Police Academy in November, according to a statement from Commissioner Dermot Shea on Oct. 23.
“Next week, the NYPD will send out offers to the 2020 November Academy class,” Shea said. “Before the new class starts, the NYPD uniform headcount will be approximately 34,200. The new class will be 900 recruits, bringing the uniform head count closer to the level expected in the Adopted Budget.”
Shea said due to budget cuts and attrition, the headcount is lower than the approximately 36,900 uniform members of service at this point in 2019,
“With the new class, the NYPD will be able to ensure public safety as the City continues to face a pandemic-driven perfect storm,” Shea continued. “In this difficult financial time, the Department is grateful for the Mayor‘s leadership.”
The Chief Leader, a newspaper dedicated to civil service and government employee issues, reported that one class was canceled in March because of COVID-19, and another in July due to budget cuts.
— Michael Gannon
