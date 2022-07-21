Flushing cyclists have some upgrades to look forward to, thanks to funding secured by Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) in the city’s recent budget agreement.
The dirt path on the north side of Kissena Park that leads to the famous Velodrome is set to be replaced with a new, concrete one. Lights will also be added along the pathway.
The project will cost $6.25 million, city records indicate. According to Ung’s office, the path is part of the larger greenway project in Northeast Queens, which aims to connect all of the area’s parks.
A spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation told the Chronicle that, given it was just granted the necessary funding, the design has yet to be developed and the project timeline has not been determined.
Last week, the councilmember met with Queens Borough Parks Commissioner Michael Dockett and resident cyclist Jason Gallacher, who pitched another major improvement for the Velodrome, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year: He wants to repave it. He has organized a GoFundMe to support the cause. At press time, the fund had raised more than $34,000 of its goal of $100,000.
Those who would like to contribute to the fund may do so by visiting gofundme.com/f/fund-raising-to-restore-the-kissena-velodrome.
