St. John’s University has been approved by the state Education Department to offer a bachelor of science degree in nursing program.
Applications are being accepted and preparations are underway for the first cohort of students to begin in August.
“After much planning — and with great excitement — we launch the new nursing program at St. John’s,” the Rev. Brian J. Shanley, president of the university, said in a prepared statement on Monday.
“Service is a core value of our University, and the nursing program aims to provide a stellar education within the context of our Catholic and Vincentian mission,” he continued. “The foremost goal of our program is to train skilled professionals and compassionate nurse leaders ready to serve others in societies in need of healing.”
St. John’s will break ground next month, on International Nurse’s Day, at the Queens Campus for a new 70,000-square-foot building, which is set to open in the fall of 2024, according to a press release. It will be the permanent home of the nursing program.
The new medical and educational Health Sciences Center at the Queens campus will support and house existing and forthcoming health sciences programs in one facility. The new building will provide state-of-the-art technology, simulation labs and flexible room layouts to allow for a multitude of teaching and learning styles.
St. John’s will provide students with hands-on clinical rotations within a network of partner healthcare systems, which include New York City Health + Hospitals, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Catholic Health. With an innovative curriculum, support for brand-new facilities and established community partnerships, the new nursing program at St. John’s aims to strengthen the local academic health system.
Nursing education is not new to St. John’s. In 1937, a Department of Nursing formed at the university and the department became a separate School of Nursing Education in 1942, helping to train nurses during World War II before being discontinued.
