Bill Popp of Astoria has been on the New York music scene for more than 40 years and has performed on five continents. But he will be in his home ballpark on Feb. 21 when his group “Bill Popp and the Tapes” debuts its new EP at a record release party at The Irish Whiskey Bar at 28-24 31st St. at 7 p.m.
Popp said the EP, titled “Melt My Heart and Then My Brains,” features five new songs. While The Tapes have undergone personnel changes in the past, the existing lineup of Popp on lead vocals, keyboards and percucion, Gerry Barnas on guitar, Mary Noecker on bass and Roger Foster on drums has been together for more than two decades.
“It’s been seven years since the last album,” Popp told the Chronicle. “The songs have been around. ‘Irish Whiskey Bar’ I wrote back before the pandemic. I probably wrote that in 2019. The last song, ‘Claim on Your Love,’ was probably March 2021. I had five songs ready to go, I didn’t want to make a whole album. It would just take too long and we had to get something out. We had these five tracks and I thought they were all strong.”
And yes, the ballad “Irish Whiskey Bar” is about the watering hole where the record launch will take place.
Popp is a retired plumber with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
“I’ve always had a day gig,” he said. “That was the best move I ever made.”
The release marks Popp’s 12th album either with the Tapes or as a solo performer. His first, in 1982, came out on vinyl. His second, in 1984, was produced by David Lichtenstein, a recording engineer and the son of pop artist Roy Lichtenstein.
On one album they did a cover of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby”
“I did pay the licensing fee — I know Paul [McCartney] needs the money,” he joked.
He said the creative process can come any time, anywhere and could be inspired by anything.
“Sometimes I’ll get something in my head,” he said. “What I do now is I talk it into my phone. I’ve got loads of blips and bloops on my phone. If somebody got a hold of it they might think it belongs to a mental patient. I might be sitting in a bar having a beer and something will come into my head or something triggers it. I’ll record something or say a line into my phone. Then I get home and sometimes it’s good. And sometimes ...
“You never know. I’m never writing enough. I want to write songs that people like. I like to think that I could play one of my songs after playing a good cover and people will like it.”
And he admits that some of the tracks on the new album are, like many of his other original songs, the stories of and salutes to the lovelorn.
“I’ve always been a romanticist,” he said. “That’s always been my weak point. Or my strong point. It depends on who you ask.”
