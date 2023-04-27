The Dawoodi Bohras of New York, a Shiite Muslim group, hosted Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) and the NYPD’s 113th Precinct as members observed Ramadan for the first time at their new masjid complex earlier this month.
For the last 60 years, the Dawoodi Bohras have called New York home and wanted to use the soft opening of the masjid, or mosque, located at 131-24 Springfield Blvd. in St. Albans, as a way to interact with the community and share their customs.
On April 14, guests had an opportunity to have iftar, a dinner that breaks the 30-day fast of Ramadan, the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar.
The Dawoodi Bohras are proud of their culinary reputation, said Taha Adib, a representative of the group.
“Joining each other for meals is a particularly well-known Bohra custom and therefore they have a unique system of communal eating in groups of eight or nine people seated around a thal or a particularly large metal plate,” Adib told the Queens Chronicle via email. “Each course of the meal is served for the people around the thal to share. The custom strengthens the family unit and the sense of solidarity between the people eating together.”
Traditional Bohra meals are often shared with local friends and neighbors while imparting a multifaith message of unity and peace, Adib said.
The Dawoodi Bohras were honored to host the officers, the councilwoman and the broader community.
“They shared a deep sense of reverence and curiosity about our faith, community, and most of all our active citizenship and charitable efforts to support broader societal issues,” Adib added. “Most importantly, our community was reassured by the officers and the councilmember that our community is a crucial part of New York City and they are proud of our contributions.”
Worldwide, Dawoodi Bohras organize food and school supply drives as a part of Project Rise, a global initiative to improve access to education, healthcare, nutrition and environmental conservation, according to Farida Harianawala, a spokeswoman for the organization. Through a community kitchen called Faiz-al-Mawaid-al Burhaniyah, the group has provided food to nearly 100,000 households worldwide and it delivers fresh, healthy meals five days a week to 80 Dawoodi Bohra families across Long Island and New York City, including Queens.
In a statement Williams said, “it is a pleasure to serve such a wonderful community and I look forward to partnering with you all to make our community better.”
Earlier this year the councilwoman sponsored Resolution 515, along with Councilmembers Amanda Far’as (D-Bronx), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn), which would recognize the month of Ramadan annually in the city.
“As a proud native of this diverse city and a council member to a large Muslim community, myself and my fellow colleagues ... are calling on the City of New York to finally recognize the significance of Ramadan for Muslims and the important role it plays within our communities,” said Williams in a statement on March 16. “By introducing this resolution, we are highlighting and recognizing Muslim culture.”
Harianawala said the organization was thankful for the councilwoman’s advocacy work to highlight Ramadan.
“As proud members of the Queens community, we celebrate all efforts towards greater inclusion and diversity, and this is a meaningful step in that direction,” said the spokeswoman.
The 113th Precinct said it was there to support the group.
“We recognize all faiths and religions, and the police department has your back in any instance,” said Capt. Larry Meyers in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.