“Who’s Open Queens?”, an increasingly popular map of borough businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, recently got a partner in the Borough President’s Office.
As the quarantine drags on, the map which started out with mostly Astoria and Sunnyside restaurants expanded across the whole borough and sprouted lists for laundromats, grocery stores, bike shops and food donations, among other categories.
But as it swelled in size, the operation incurred growing pains. The task of verifying all entries regularly and covering the borough evenly has grown too large for the founders alone. On Tuesday, several of them met with Borough President Sharon Lee, who has agreed to partner to develop the map further.
“The problem is the fear of success. Now it’s a little more challenging to wrangle the accuracy,” said Alan Baglia, the Woodside resident who spearheaded the project with the help of numerous community groups. “We’re saying at the front: Just call ahead. We’re hoping these are accurate, but there are 1,200 listings.” More were being added on the map’s Facebook page up to the Chronicle’s deadline.
Not only does the map contain over 900 restaurants, but it is now coordinated with the city’s list of grab-and-go meal sites and food pantries. Traffic boomed to 35,000 views in the 35 days after the map’s activation.
The original version of the map began as a collaboration between Baglia and Jaime-Faye Bean, the director of the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District and founder of Queens Together. Bean and Baglia then partnered with Claudia Sanchez, the publisher of Edible Queens magazine, who had started a similar list by coordinating with BIDs across the borough who keep a weekly list of open businesses.
Bean said that while many businesses have been able to get the messages across to their customer base through their own online platforms, that leaves others to slip between the cracks. The map helps expose residents to new businesses by allowing them to zoom in on their own block to explore.
“It’s such a game changer for businesses that have a strong social media presence during this pandemic, but for those that don’t it can cause a lack of equity. Laundromats rarely have social media, or newer, or smaller or immigrant-owned restaurants,” Bean said.
The team also enlisted the help of Beta NYC, a nonprofit dedicated to helping community organizations improve their technological resources, which improved the coding of the map and customized it.
Now “Who’s Open” is color-coded and searchable, and includes hours and links for many of the businesses. The task ahead is to close its gaps in coverage. Neighborhoods across large portions of South and Southeast Queens as well as other areas like Glendale, Maspeth and Whitestone are lacking entries so far. As the new reality of the pandemic unfolds, the map is looking less and less like a merely temporary Band-Aid.
“We are certainly looking at least a medium-term solution here with businesses not being open or having adjusted hours,” said Bean. “I think that the map is going to stay relevant for a while.”
The borough president’s online network should help Bean and Baglia coordinate with neighborhood groups across the borough, but they are still looking for volunteers to keep track of neighborhood openings on a regular basis.
“The next step is really finding institutional support for keeping the map updated. That support is strong where we have institutional partners who are willing to have some staff time dedicated to keeping this updated,” Bean said.
That will mean BIDs but also merchant organizations, and other neighborhood groups that deal with local businesses regularly. Sanchez added that she has even started sourcing her readers as well.
Two Forest Hills residents, who originally emailed the Edible Queens publisher to grumble about their neighborhood’s lack of representation on the map, ended up volunteering to track restaurants in their neck of the woods on a regular basis.
“It’s just nice when your readers behave that way. The community is definitely coming together that way, which is really good,” said Sanchez.
