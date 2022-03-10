Being voted in as the new chairperson to Community Board 9 on International Women’s Day was not lost on Sherry Algredo.
“This week, I’m celebrating the impossible,” Algredo told the Chronicle.
She went to the first in-person meeting since the pandemic last night at Queens Borough Hall thinking that Kenichi Wilson, whom she will succeed, was ineligible for re-election because he had served his three terms already.
In New York City, community board chairs may serve up to four consecutive two-year terms but individual boards can enact bylaws to lessen their tenure.
Algredo was under the impression that CB 9 restricted chairs to three consecutive years but last night it was announced that, due to an oversight, such a bylaw was never permanently enacted years ago as many thought, explained CB 9 Treasurer John Carter.
“I could have asked for the election not to happen,” said Algredo.
“I could have asked to enforce the term limits, I could have asked for it to be tabled and made a big argument against it because I didn’t stand a chance against this powerful chair,” she said.
But instead, she stayed quiet and ended up winning with a 19-16 vote.
Wilson will remain on the board; he was elected first vice chairperson.
Algredo moved to Richmond Hill from Trinidad almost 28 years ago and believes she is the first Trinidadian woman to hold a community board chair position in the city.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) called in to congratulate Algredo from Albany, also noting the significance of an Indo-Caribbean woman taking on the role.
Algredo said her 18-year-old autistic son is her “inspiration,” and her daughter, who is 14, is interested in politics.
“I want to show her that, as a woman of a different ethnicity, win or lose, we can stand up against the odds and do anything,” she said.
Algredo said she wants to continue the work of the “faithful board members who have been fighting for quality of life for the community.”
Promoting small businesses, addressing traffic issues, continuing advocacy against the community jail slated to come to Kew Gardens and pushing for renovations at the Richmond Hill Library are priorities for her.
Algredo joined the board four years ago, was education chair and then first vice chair.
“Now, I’m going into my fifth year with the sky, all the way to the top,” she said.
“I want to thank everyone for the three years I have been chair,” Wilson told the group gathered.
“It has been an interesting run,” he added, recalling when he joined the board in 2013 and led the Transportation Committee.
“I appreciate the opportunity, I loved it and I’m not going anywhere,” he said.
