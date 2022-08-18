Six bills supporters say are designed to ensure abortion is safe and affordable for New Yorkers and visiting out-of-towners were signed into law last Friday by Mayor Adams.
Among the measures are laws that will see the city provide free abortion medication at public health clinics; track the number of births and abortions in the city every year among residents and nonresidents; conduct a public education program to inform people of the protections available to clients and providers at reproductive health facilities; conduct an outreach campaign about facilities that mislead people when offering reproductive health services; and create a private right of action for interference with securing “reproductive or endocrine healthcare.”
The measures come in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion established by the Roe v. Wade case in 1973. States are now able to enact broader abortion restrictions, and 10 have banned the procedure in all or most instances.
New York is not one of the states seeking to limit abortion, and both Albany and City Hall have enacted new laws designed to protect access to it.
“The Dobbs decision was about nothing more than controlling people’s bodies, their choices, and their freedoms, but we are not going to leave our sisters or others behind,” Adams said in a prepared statement, adding that New York City will always defend abortion rights. “Safe, legal abortion care is the cornerstone of public health in our city, and our goals are and will remain to ensure that young women will not come of age with fewer rights than their parents. Reproductive freedom and abortions will always be protected in New York City no matter what any activist court with a clear political agenda rules.”
The bill requiring the city Health Department to track births and abortions was approved 48-0, with three of the 51 Council members absent. It also requires the department “to assess the ability of licensed medical providers in the city to provide reproductive health care,” identify any challenges they face in providing it and make recommendations on how to increase their capacity to do so.
The other measures were all approved either 42-6 or 41-7. In each case, all five Council Republicans, including Queens Councilwomen Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach), voted no, along with Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth). In three instances they were joined in dissent by Councilman Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn).
Many who backed the bills, which some supporters referred to collectively as the NYC Abortion Rights Act, said they were vital, in statements accompanying the announcement of their being signed into law.
“The NYC Abortion Rights Act is a monumental legislative package that sends a clear message that New York City is a safe haven for abortion and reproductive care,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said. “These critical bills, championed by the first women-majority Council in our city’s history, will support and protect both New Yorkers and people coming to our city to seek the care they need. As states across the country restrict access to safe and affordable abortion care, our city is demonstrating national leadership and setting the example for others to follow.”
“With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the autonomy of our bodies and our access to a safe and legal abortion is in danger across this country,” said Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), chair of the Committee on Health. “The bills being signed today will protect the rights of pregnant people everywhere. Representation matters, and that’s why I want to thank the first female-majority-led City Council for swift passage of this historic body of legislation.”
She also thanked Mayor Adams for his support.
Asked via email for comment on why they voted no, spokespersons for Paladino and Holden did not respond. Ariola’s office said that she dissented largely because of a separate resolution the Council passed calling on the state to fund abortions, and accommodations, for those traveling here from elsewhere for the procedure.
“My decision to vote against the bills signed by Mayor Adams last week comes from the fact that they add yet another financial burden to the already overcharged people of New York City,” Ariola said via email. “Paying for the food and lodging of out-of-state individuals who want to come here to receive an abortion is something that I could not support. We have enough trouble paying for the medical needs of New Yorkers as it is. We don’t need to start paying to bring outsiders in and fund their stays as well.”
Her spokesman, Raymond Vann, explained that the Council had passed, by voice vote, a resolution in support of state legislation that would fund abortion services, food and lodging for out-of-state people. Vann said the resolution is “essentially part and parcel of the rest of the package.”
He said that means, for example, that with the resolution in place, a person coming to New York from another state would be entitled to the same free abortion medication as a city resident would — if the state legislation is passed.
That legislation, the Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program, is in committee in both the Assembly and state Senate.
Back in Queens, Borough President Donovan Richards also issued a statement in support of the six bills that were passed and against limits on abortion elsewhere.
Saying Queens would always stand up for “the fundamental human right to an abortion,” Richards said, “As the Supreme Court and the right wing nationwide look to eviscerate abortion rights, it’s never been more important to support and expand equitable access to abortion care here in New York City — for both residents of the five boroughs and those from beyond our borders.”
