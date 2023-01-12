A new law will help level the playing field for New York homeowners.
At the end of December, Gov. Hochul signed the Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act into law. The legislation will restore to its status quo the six-year statute of limitations on foreclosure processes, after a decision in a 2021 New York Court of Appeals case made it such that mortgage lenders were finding ways to manipulate the statute of limitations to bring forward foreclosure actions that otherwise would not have been permissible.
“In our society, there’s only one law that has no statute of limitations. That is murder,” state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), who introduced the bill in the state Senate, said. “If one commits a murder, 100 years from now we can arrest you and try you. Are we saying that foreclosure is equal to murder? I would argue that that takes away from the gravity of murder.”
According to Jacob Inwald, director of foreclosure prevention at Legal Services NYC, the decision passed down in the 2021 Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Engel case made it such that “scores and scores” of previously dismissed and what would have otherwise been frivolous foreclosure cases could be brought forward.
As part of the foreclosure process, lenders call due the entire value of a mortgage, following a series of missed monthly payments, in a process called “acceleration.” Per Engel, a unilateral discontinuance of a foreclosure case on the part of a lender qualified as a revocation of that acceleration, resetting the six-year statute of limitations, even as lenders continued to behave as if a residence was in foreclosure, continuing to demand the full amount of the mortgage as opposed to only the missed monthly payments, according to Inwald.
“What the Engel decision was all about was how [lenders] could revoke acceleration,” Inwald said. “Prior to Engel, every intermediate appellate court in the state had held that if they just voluntarily discontinue a case fully intending to start a new case days later or months later, that is not a revocation of acceleration.”
“The Court of Appeals decision in Engel decided, like, ‘We don’t really care whether the lender’s conduct was consistent with having revoked acceleration, we just want a bright line rule.’ So the bright line rule is if you voluntarily discontinue a case, then they have de-accelerated the loan, or revoked acceleration, and therefore if they did that within the six years, they’re free to bring a new case,” he added.
What the new legislation does is restore the law such that the circumvention of the statute of limitations through a unilateral discontinuance of a foreclosure action is no longer allowed.
The issue is of particular relevance to Queens, which accounted for more than half of the city’s foreclosures in the third quarter of 2022, according to a report released by PropertyShark in October. The three ZIP codes with the most foreclosures in the city — 11412 in St. Albans, 11434 in Jamaica and 11413 in Springfield Gardens — were in Southeast Queens, according to the report.
“This is really a racial justice issue that is tremendously important for communities like Queens,” Inwald said.
“Go into any foreclosure court in New York City and look around and see who the defendants are. You don’t need to do statistical analysis to know who is impacted by this,” he added.
