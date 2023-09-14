With 170 lithium-ion battery fires killing 14 people and injuring 96 more in the city so far this year, officials are reminding retailers and the public that a new law designed to prevent them will be enforced starting Sept. 16.
Under the law, all battery-powered mobility devices such as e-bikes, e-scooters and e-mopeds, and the batteries themselves, must be certified by an accredited laboratory in compliance with Underwriters Laboratories standards.
Substandard lithium-ion batteries sometimes explode without warning, causing devastating fires that are difficult to fight, spew heavy toxins and require an FDNY Haz Mat team to clean up.
“The scourge of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries is of grave concern to the FDNY,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a prepared statement. “We know the micromobility devices powered by these batteries are already in people’s homes. This new law, and others like it, is designed to keep New Yorkers safe from the threats of improper usage. Our teams have been conducting increased enforcement related to these batteries, and this law is another tool that will allow us to be diligent inspectors of public safety.”
It’s not even enough to see the trusted letters “UL” that are familiar to Americans on devices because, as the Daily News revealed Sept. 3, there are fake certification stickers out there.
One was on an e-bike whose battery exploded and killed a 7-year-old boy and his 19-year-old sister in Astoria in April, according to the News, quoting Fire Department sources.
“One way to identify a legitimate Underwriters Laboratories sticker: It will have the letters ‘UL’ in a circle with the ‘U’ slightly higher than the ‘L,’” the News reported. “Counterfeit stickers often have the ‘U’ and the ‘L’ on the same line, investigators have found.”
Many of the delivery people who ride e-scooters, e-mopeds and e-bikes purchase “knock-off backup batteries” so they can always have one charged, the News said.
The city encourages the use of e-mobility devices to reduce the number of cars on the road and to combat climate change.
