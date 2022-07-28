The city’s Department of Transportation has announced a new schedule construction-related lane closures on the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.
The changes went into effect on July 23.
The city in February began a two-year renovation project on the upper deck of the 113-year-old span.
The left Manhattan-bound lane on the upper deck is closed 24 hours a day until further notice. The left Queens-bound lane will be closed during off-peak hours, including 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Manhattan-bound HOV lanes will be available from 6:30 to 9 a.m.
The Queens-bound south outer roadway will be open from 6 a.m. to noon.
Vehicles over 13 feet in height are prohibited from the span.
