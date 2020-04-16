The city on Tuesday released its third annual “State of Our Immigrant City” report, a combination of data, information for those not born in the United States and advocacy for all arrivals, legal or unauthorized.
Among the highlights touted by the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Affairs, which crafted the study, were these:
The poverty rate among immigrant New Yorkers is higher than for the native-born. For the undocumented it is 28.8 percent, higher than the 25.6 percent for green-card holders and immigrants with other statuses.
The city experienced a decline of about 75,000 immigrant residents in 2018, and since 2008, its noncitizen population has dropped about 10 percent overall.
The top three countries of birth for immigrants to New York are the Dominican Republic, China and Mexico.
“Given the current climate, it is more important than ever to understand the barriers and challenges that immigrants face, given their particular vulnerability in this time of crisis,” the city said in announcing the report, posted at on.nyc.gov/2ykbn0p.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.