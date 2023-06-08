The Economic Development Corp. is studying new sites for the Hunters Point South ferry terminal, shown above. Option 0 is the existing site next to the Hunters Point South Oval. Option 1 would be at the existing site with a truss connection, Option 2 would be next to Luminescence by 54th Avenue, Option 3 would be by the outdoor gym at 57th Avenue and Second Street and Option 4 would be by the Newtown Creek Kayak Launch.