The NYC Economic Development Corp. updated Community Board 2 last week on its search for an alternative site for the new Hunters Point South ferry landing.
The EDC first announced its intentions to replace the current landing — which sits next to the Hunters Point South Oval and is the oldest existing one in the city — back in 2019. Both in an effort to avoid service disruptions and due to its proximity to a Long Island Rail Road tunnel, simply replacing the existing landing is not an option, EDC Transportation Planner Nina Verzosa said at last Thursday’s meeting.
Plans to put the new terminal about 150 feet north, in Gantry Park Plaza, were met with much backlash last fall, in part because it would block the Manhattan skyline, prompting the EDC to launch a study looking into other options, which were presented last Thursday.
The first new option would be at the existing launch site, but would use a truss that would jut out from the side of the esplanade next to the landing. Option 2 proposes moving a few blocks south so that the landing is next to Luminescence, the waterfront art installation at 54th Avenue. Options 3 and 4 are closer to Newtown Creek, at 57th Avenue and Second Street and the Newtown Creek Kayak Launch, respectively.
Given Newtown Creek’s status as a toxic Superfund cleanup waterway, board member Tom Mituzas asked whether Options 3 and 4 could cause further ecological harm to the site. Franny Civitano, vice president of NYC Ferry, responded by saying that is one of the things that will be investigated as part of the study.
One of the benefits of moving from the current docking site, Civitano said, is that it only allows for a 150-person vessel, whereas others might be able to accommodate a 350-person one. That, she added, would be helpful during peak hours.
Board member Sheila Lewandowski noted that Options 3 and 4 have the benefit of being accessible to nearby affordable housing.
Asked about the possible sites after last week’s meeting, Rob Basch of the Hunters Point Conservancy said he is in favor of Option 1.
Hunters Point Civic Association President Brent O’Leary, however, said his group supports putting the landing at 57th Avenue. “We feel that Option 3 is the best option as it doesn’t obstruct the view or place any burden on the full enjoyment of the park and its facilities,” he told the Chronicle via email.
According to the EDC, the study is still being conducted and is expected to wrap up this summer. A formal report on its findings should be complete by this fall.
Ultimately, where the ferry terminal goes is not up to the EDC, however. Because the sites are in the park, Civitano said, the Department of Parks and Recreation will make the final decision, though she said community input is crucial. “EDC is not interested in putting in a landing that is opposed by everyone,” she added.
