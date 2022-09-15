The Central Queens Academy Charter School celebrated the official opening of its brand-new school building in Elmhurst at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday.
The building is the new permanent location for all scholars from elementary to middle school. The school previously operated out of three separate locations.
The occasion also coincided with CQA’s 10-year anniversary.
The 83,000-square-foot facility will offer 900 tuition-free public school seats.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, above center, and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar joined for the occasion.
“All of you deserve to learn in a state-of-the-art facility such as this,” Richards told students at the event.
— Deirdre Bardolf
