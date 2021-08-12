Call it a theatrical trifecta!
The Astoria Performing Arts Center is not only marking a return to live performances following its forced Covid-19 shutdown, but it’s doing so under a newly appointed artistic director and in a brand-new home.
APAC has already welcomed back its first in-person audiences following the pandemic, one of the first theater companies in the borough to do so. And on August 28 it brings back — for two performances only — one of its most popular ongoing attractions, “Summer Stars,” a community-based program that offers the borough’s youth, aged 8 through 15, an opportunity to develop their talents.
According to Tony Williams II, the new head of the company that is dedicated to engaging residents of the borough in contemporary social and cultural issues through both live performances and arts education, a full agenda is scheduled for the upcoming months.
Among the promised attractions is a new mounting of the popular musical “Man of La Mancha.” The show, which Williams was to choreograph, was completing casting when the virus struck. Now, in addition to devising the dances, he will also direct the production.
“You can’t ignore the past,” Williams said in a recent telephone interview. Classics like “La Mancha” help to “set the groundwork for contemporary works,” in which Williams has a particular interest.
Looking to the center’s future as it enters its 21st season, Williams has a simple philosophy: “Maintain the successes and see where we can improve. We don’t want to lose what’s made it longlasting.”
That means a plan to continue the theater’s tradition of providing a balanced blend of the old and the new, explaining that there is “a lot of unexplored talent.” A special goal is to “give support to Queens artists.”
A resident of the South Bronx, Williams hopes to be able to nurture new works by upcoming writers, taking them through the “incubation process” and seeing them through to fully-staged productions.
He likes to think of APAC as “a home for artists. One of the successes of APAC is it’s homegrown.”
Although he is new to the role of APAC’s artistic director, Williams has been a part of the nonprofit company in various capacities. For one, he has been involved with “Summer Stars,” the latest edition of which will be presented on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., one of the first shows at the company’s new home.
That site, at 44-02 23 St. in Long Island City, has a storied past all its own, having housed The Secret Theatre for many years before Covid forced that company to abandon the venue. APAC announced last November that it would be moving in, getting a dedicated performance space of its own for the first time.
It’s a cozy black box space that Williams look forwards to “molding and manipulating” according to the needs of each production. “That’s the beauty of smaller theaters.”
Williams hopes to bring more music to the theater, including concerts and, possibly, cabaret performances, ideally, he said, highlighting those performers who have “grown with APAC” or new young talent.
With a background in education and having devoted much of his time to training young actors, Williams hopes to expand upon the theater’s arts education and performing programs for both youth and senior citizens.
“I see where the hopes and dreams are,” he said. “I can be an incubator to help them grow.”
As APAC makes a comeback from the pandemic, Williams’ approach is “slow and cautious,” continuing to “create viable options for streaming and filming” in case additional shutdowns become necessary.
For further information on “Summer Stars” and APAC’s other upcoming events, call (718) 706-5750 or visit apacny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.