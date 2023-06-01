New Greater Bethel Ministries in Queens Village has 50 years under its belt as of last year, and to celebrate the milestone, Pastor John H. Boyd II, the church’s leader of 10 years, is hosting a three-week revival as it embarks on another 50 years.
Wednesday, May 31 was the church’s 51st anniversary, and from now until June 18, except for this coming Friday, the church has an “In Tent” series that features bishops, pastors, apostles, evangelists and other religious speakers from around the country at 215-32 Jamaica Ave.
Guest lecturers include prophets Brian Mosley and Andre Jones; bishops Liston Page, Aretha Wilson, Dan Willis and Frank White Jr.; evangelists Raquel Pittman and Dimas Salaberrios; pastors Richie Righteous, Mark Vereen, Fondrea Lewis and Maria G. Langston; and religious leaders Caswell Morgan, A.R. Bernard and Mark Henton.
The church started in 1972 after Boyd’s father, Apostle John Boyd Sr., had a vision that God wanted him to put up a church tent in Addisleigh Park.
“I was 16 years old back then,” Boyd said. “You have to remember back then, Queens was the suburbs and Long Island had like potato farms.”
Then the gospel tent was moved to Linden and Francis Lewis boulevards in Cambria Heights.
“That began the story of reaching out to the community,” Boyd said. “There used to be an old lumberyard across the street next to a couple of old abandoned buildings where people were doing drugs and prostitution. It was a bad area out there.”
Boyd Sr. was using the tent as a way to bring the church to the people who were in need, said his son.
“We would do the concert and if you rolled the sides up of that tent people could look inside and see the manifestation of the love of God,” Boyd said.
The church continues to reach out to people in different ways to help them in anyway they may need.
On Saturday, there will be a homebuyer’s workshop, on June 10th there will be a health fair and on June 17 there will be a job fair.
For more information about the revival series or the workshop or fairs call a representative on New Greater Bethel Ministries at (516) 789-0743.
