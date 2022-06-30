After an extensive search, the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. needed look no further than its interim president’s desk to find the right man for the permanent job.
The organization sifted through more than 70 applicants before landing on Justin Rodgers, a longtime employee. Rodgers has spent 16 years working in various roles for the GJDC, including as the managing director for real estate and property management and the managing director for real estate and property development.
Born and raised in the Southeast Queens area and having worked for the top name in economic development in the area for a decade and a half, Rodgers is embedded in the community. His first action as president was to make sure he surrounded himself with people who share his vision for the development of the area.
“The first goal for me, personally, was to make sure the organization was set in terms of capacity,” he told the Chronicle. “Now that I did that last week, we’re off and running.”
He specifically cited two promotions he sees as crucial in executing his vision. Cameo Boone was promoted to director of the soon-to-open Greater Nexus co-working space, and Patricia Robinson was promoted to chief administrative officer.
“She’s a worker, like me,” he said.
With his team in place, Rodgers can focus on his goals. First, there is the opening of the 10,000-square-foot co-working space at 89-14 Parsons Blvd., dubbed Greater Nexus.
Rodgers said to expect more detail about the complex at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, tentatively scheduled for mid-to-late July, but did say to expect an expanding non-profit to occupy roughly half of the space, with 3,000 square feet dedicated to business training space for community members.
“We will be announcing partnerships with several local organizations,” he said. “We will be making announcements at the ribbon cutting. So stay tuned.”
Those partnerships will be aimed toward equipping community members with the tools they need to succeed in the business world, ultimately turning those skills into wealth earned through employment and, eventually, property ownership. Rodgers said Southeast Queens is full of homeowners, but Downtown Jamaica is mostly renters.
“My goal moving forward is to work with developers to start to look into some of the [Housing Preservation and Development] programs that consist of condos,” he said. “So, that way, young people in Southeast Queens will have the opportunity to purchase a condo and start creating wealth.”
As part of his plan to assist local businesses, Rodgers says the GJDC is looking to purchase an older warehouse, renovate it, and rent out micro-spaces to light manufacturers in the area.
“It’s in process,” he said.
