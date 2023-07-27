Mayor Adams announced last Friday that his office, along with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, is launching a campaign to raise $500,000 for a new scholarship designed to increase diversity in the journalism industry.
The scholarship will provide financial support to New York City students of color pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in the field.
“From Ida B. Wells to Jovita Idár, journalists of color have used the power of the press to shine a light on urgent issues and push our country forward. Unfortunately, too many newsrooms still do not look like the communities they cover, with Black, Brown, Asian-American, and so many other communities underrepresented in our press corps,” Adams said in a statement.
“This scholarship fund for students of color will help support students from New York City as they work to repair the inequities we’re seeing in newsrooms, building new pipelines for students to become journalists and increasing the diversity of this essential industry.”
Many of the details for the program still need to be hashed out. A spokesperson for the mayor said how many students will get the scholarship has yet to be determined, in part because it has not been decided whether those future reporters should get full rides or partial scholarships. Whether the award would be a grant, stipend or otherwise is also an open question, as there is concern that funds awarded could conflict with financial aid.
The same spokesperson said the goal is to have funding available for students starting in the 2024-25 school year. Applications are not yet open.
Those looking to donate to the fund may do so at tinyurl.com/ymj4atsb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.