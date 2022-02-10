The new first deputy commissioner of the NYC Parks Department is from Ozone Park, previously served as chief of Queens recreation and has more than 35 years with the agency.
Iris Rodriguez-Rosa will “manage the agency’s efforts to improve parks throughout the city and create more high-quality greenspaces,” according to a press release from the Mayor’s Office.
Mayor Adams announced the new parks leadership last Friday. The department will be led by incoming Commissioner Susan Donoghue and Rodriguez-Rosa will be first deputy.
“I have dedicated my career to making the New York City park-going experience one that helps connect communities to amazing open spaces that provide mental, physical and emotional benefits to all,” said Rodriguez-Rosa in the press release.
“I am thankful to Mayor Adams, his administration and Commissioner Donoghue for allowing me the opportunity to continue to serve the City as its new NYC Parks first deputy commissioner. It is my honor to join the agency’s leadership team and I look forward to continuing to work with our invaluable Parks staff in their steadfast commitment to our great park system,” she continued.
Rodriguez-Rosa has been serving as Parks’ Bronx borough commissioner. She started at Parks in 1986 and served as director of community boards. She went on to be an operations manager in Manhattan for about 20 years and then served as chief of recreation in the Public Programs divisions in the Bronx and Queens.
Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), who was recently appointed chair of the Committee on Parks and Recreation, weighed in. “Across our city, parks and public spaces will be essential to meeting the multiple challenges New York City faces, from public health to climate change and more,” he said in the press release.
“From her time at the Prospect Park Alliance and NYC Parks, Commissioner Susan Donoghue brings unmatched expertise and passion for our city’s parks. I’m excited to work with Commissioner Donoghue and Deputy Commissioner Rodriguez-Rosa to ensure we deepen our investment in public spaces for all neighborhoods and for future generations,” Krishnan added.
“I have had a productive working relationship with our new First Deputy Commissioner, Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, in the past,” said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village). “I look forward to working with her again, along with Commissioner Donoghue, to keep our parks beautiful and accessible to everyone,” he said.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) is not on the Parks committee but has committed to protecting her district’s shoreline parks. “The 32nd Council District is the home of many great parks, the largest being part of over seven miles of beach along the Rockaway Peninsula,” she said in the statement.
“I congratulate Commissioner Susan Donoghue and First Deputy Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa and look forward to collaborating with them on a plan that will insure all our city’s parks are getting their fair share.”
