The Department of Transportation recently greenlighted plans to allow for the building of a state-of-the-art film studio in Astoria. The site’s owner, Wildflower Ltd., is working in collaboration with award-winning actor Robert De Niro.
The 775,042-square-foot, waterfront complex will go up at 35-15 19 Ave., and is set to open in 2023.
The property was previously owned by the Steinway Piano Co., which had a factory at the site. Wildflower bought half of Steinway’s property for the studio back in 2020; the remaining Steinway property still functions as a factory at 1 Steinway Place.
Astoria is no stranger to the film industry; Kaufman Astoria Studios, which was the original home of Paramount Pictures, has sat on 36th Street since its opening in 1920.
According to Wildflower’s website, the campus will include a “publicly-accessible waterfront esplanade.” Since the city does not have the space to accommodate large studios like those typical of California, Wildflower Studios’ facility will be a “vertical village” of 11 sound stages.
With the campus’ completion, the website continues, Wildflower also promises to create more than 1,000 union jobs.
Wildflower did not respond to the Chronicle’s queries about the project and its promises of jobs. During last June’s Community Board 1 meeting, however, Raphael De Niro, the actor’s son and a real estate broker for Douglas Elliman, told members the firm planned to hire construction workers locally.
The community is largely in favor of the studio’s construction. Richard Khuzami, president of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association, said his organization supports the development.
“[Film] is a major industry in this area, Khuzami told the Chronicle. “So having a studio like that is great for employment, it’s great for union jobs.”
He also said that having the studio on that property would help activate the area.
Khuzami said that the OANA recently expanded its borders to include the Astoria waterfront in order to represent the community as it pertains to not only the upcoming film studio, but the sanitation and electrical facilities that will go up nearby.
CB 1 approved the studio proposal 35-1 with one abstention in June. During the meeting, members raised questions regarding security at the studio, given that the waterfront space will be open to the public. De Niro said that there will be plenty of security cameras on the site, in addition to several security guards. He also noted that the waterfront would not be used for production.
