Borough parents will have a new option in treating complex eye problems that come up with their youngsters.
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center opened its new pediatric ophthalmology center last Thursday, named for its donor, Maspeth Federal Savings.
Maspeth Federal was the lone donor, contributing $1 million to the center’s construction in what President and CEO Thomas Rudzewick said was the largest donation in the organization’s history.
“We’re here to make sure that those who need help are able to receive help in the neighborhood that they live in,” Rudzewick said at last Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“It wasn’t long ago patients were waiting up to three months to get an appointment here. Special pediatric procedures that were identified would then have to be outsourced to other locations. Parents were desperate; they needed help to understand where they could find the care. Well, those days are over,” he added.
The center is the only one of its kind in Queens. Jamaica Hospital Ophthalmology Chair Dr. Julia Shulman says the opening of such a center will make it easier for children in the borough to get the kind of care they need when a trip to the optometrist simply isn’t enough.
“There are different levels of complexity in pediatrics,” she said. “There are certain things where you need a pediatric-trained, fellowship-trained surgeon to be able to manage, and there are other things that can be managed by general practitioners.
“Often in Queens County, patients go to the local optometrist who sees their 6-year-old, and that person says, ‘Your 6-year-old actually has a very complicated problem, you need a pediatric ophthalmologist,’ and they’re stuck. They don’t have access to this expertise.”
The center consists of a waiting room, four examination rooms, two testing rooms, three consultation offices and two charting workspaces, encompassing 2,900 sq. ft. in total. Jamaica Hospital President and CEO Bruce Flanz says its creation would not have been possible were it not for the donation from Maspeth Federal.
“We are a safety-net hospital,” he said. “A safety-net hospital is a hospital that serves socioeconomically challenged communities. So we don’t have the financial resources that many of the big hospitals, like in Manhattan, have in access to capital.
“What you’re seeing today would never have happened if we had to wait until we had the financial resources to do it. Having the relationship with the bank, having the generosity of the bank absolutely made this possible.”
According to a release from the hospital citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four preschool-aged and approximately 6.8 percent of children under the age of 18 suffer from undiagnosed or untreated vision problems, with those issues exacerbated in communities receiving disparate healthcare conditions.
Shulman said signs to look out for in youngsters include sitting too close to the TV, difficulty reading or keeping up with schoolwork, and rubbing of the eyes or squinting.
“It can run the gamut,” she said.
