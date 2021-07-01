New elections results mirror wrong ones

After all the confusion, it turns out the false election results were pretty close to the true count.
More than 24 hours after the city Board of Elections released preliminary tallies June 29, realized they included 135,000 test ballots and took them down, the commissioners released the corrected numbers for the mayoral, public advocate and comptroller races.
As of June 30, Eric Adams continues to lead the Democratic primary race for mayor, but only by a slim margin. After nine rounds of ranked-choice voting eliminations, he claims 51.1 percent of the votes, and is trailed by Kathryn Garcia with 48.9 percent. These percentages perfectly mirror the incorrect ones released Tuesday.
Even smaller than the margin between Adams and Garcia is that between second and third place — Maya Wiley had been in second place until the eighth round when Garcia overtook her, but is behind by just 347 votes. This development is new from the BOE.
“Let us be clear: RCV was not the problem, rather a human error that could have been avoided,” the commissioners of the BOE said in a Wednesday statement. “We can say with certainty that the election night vote counts were and are accurate and the RCV data put out today is correct as well.”
The BOE determined that the “discrepancy” occurred because thousands of ballot images used for testing had not been cleared from the Election Management System before real ballots were counted.
“Yet again, the fundamental structural flaws of the Board of Elections are on display,” Mayor de Blasio said in his own statement Wednesday morning, calling for a “complete structural rebuild of the board.”
De Blasio said legislative action must be taken to transform the BOE and the way voting happens in New York City.
One option he pointed to is to pass a state bill by Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and state Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) that would clarify the powers, responsibilities and duties for the BOE co-executive directors. The bill would hold those officials accountable through processes designed to remove and appoint them. It would also establish various training and continuing education requirements for all BOE staff members at every level.
De Blasio also said amending the state Constitution to allow for a new, professional board, removed of party affiliation, would be a “necessary, fundamental change.”
City Councilmember Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) pointed to his own bill to repeal ranked-choice voting, claiming the 2021 primaries were too significant to test the method on.
Miller’s legislation would give voters another chance to weigh in on the merits of ranked-choice voting during the November general election.
“Today’s announcement from the NYC Board of Elections is a disappointing but wholly unsurprising update from an agency with questionable capacity to handle an election of this magnitude,” Miller said in a statement. “Both the BOE and pro-RCV advocates assured voters that this would be a seamless process, and yet, the opposite appears to be true.”
The other races were also affected by the new numbers, though the leaders remained the same.
In the Republican race for the mayoral nomination, Curtis Sliwa beat Fernando Mateo after winning 68.8 percent of the vote, which is 0.4 percent more than the incorrect tabulations showed.
Incumbent Democrat Jumaane Williams’ lead for public advocate over Anthony Herbert and Theo Bruce Chino Tavarez grew by one full percentage point.
After 10 rounds, the Democratic race for comptroller has been narrowed to City Councilmembers Brad Lander and Corey Johnson, with Lander touting a 3.8 percent lead, which is a 0.4 percent growth since the incorrect count.
The results are preliminary. The BOE has approximately 125,000 absentee ballots to count that could change the course of the races.
“As we continue to count absentee ballots and run further RCV tabulations, we will do so with a heightened sense that we must regain the trust of New Yorkers. We will continue to hold ourselves accountable and apologize to New York City voters for any confusion,” the commissioners said.
