The new legislative maps that were approved in early February brought changes across the city, several of which impact Queens.
New districts were created but most notably for Howard Beach and Hamilton Beach, their congressional representation will shift from the district of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) to that of Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau).
In a recent New Hamilton Beach Civic Association meeting, residents expressed resignation over the fact that their community would now be represented by a new congressman.
Their main concerns centered around the work that Jeffries has done regarding flooding in the area.
“We worked hard with Hakeem for the last 10 years,” civic President Roger Gendron told the Chronicle.
Gendron runs Facebook pages like the Hamilton Beach/Howard Beach High Tide Pictures page, where flood warnings are frequently shared.
Gendron recalled becoming the civic’s president in February of 2012 and Jeffries attended their meetings while running in the primary. Right before Election Day, though, Hurricane Sandy hit and ravaged the area.
“The very first phone call I got the day after Sandy was from Hakeem Jeffries,” said Gendron. “He was not even in office. He just said, ‘Hey, if there’s anything you need, take my number.’”
Gendron said he feels Jeffries was the first elected official on the federal level who understood.
“I think that has a lot to do with the fact that he represents most of coastal Brooklyn.”
Jeffries has worked on environmental studies including on Spring Creek, which separates Howard Beach and East New York as recently as last Tuesday, when he held a press conference regarding studies on and restoration of the area.
When redistricting became a focus again, the civic wrote a letter to the committee to ask them to leave them as is.
“It’s not like it changes the dynamics of the Democrats in this area,” said Gendron, since the district is going from one Democrat to another.
“I almost feel like saying, leave us alone,” he added. “Just give us another 10 years, that’s all we want.”
Gendron said, however, he knows that Jeffries will bring Meeks, whose flood-prone jurisdiction covers the Rockaways, up to speed.
Aside from the southernmost areas, the new maps also created two new districts in Queens and also Brooklyn, carved out of the seats held by state Sens. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Julia Salazar (D-Bushwick) and Roxanne Persaud (D-Canarsie).
The Queens seat would include parts of Ozone Park and Woodhaven and the district is expected to have a Hispanic plurality.
Advocates for the South Asian community in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park expressed frustration as their calls and campaigns to get lawmakers to unite an area split among seven different Assembly districts went unheard.
