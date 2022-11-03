No longer is City Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) faced with the prospect of a district that straddles the East River, bringing in constituents from Manhattan. Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) retained in his district an Orthodox Jewish portion of Fresh Meadows that might have been split up. And Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) will indeed see some Glendale added to her South Queens district.
All this and more is now official as the city Districting Commission has sent the new Council map it drew up to the City Clerk following public testimony and an OK from lawmakers. People will vote based on the new lines next year for two-year Council terms, and then again for regular four-year stints in 2025.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) backed the plan in an Oct. 27 letter to commission Chairman Dennis Walcott, also thanking the panel for its work. The group Citizens Union lauded the process in a Nov. 1 statement, saying it was “mostly community oriented” and avoided the “chaos” seen in state redistricting.
See the maps at on.nyc.gov/3FEi3XW.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.