Con Edison last week charged up a six-mile long transmission line between its Rainey power substation in Long Island City and one in Corona.
The utility, in a statement on May 3, said the link is part of its Reliable Clean City plan, aimed at stabilizing the city’s power grid while allowing the phasing out of fossil fuel-burning generation plants.
One, a so-called peaker plant formerly owned by NRG, shut down on May 1. Peaker plants kick in during periods of heavy demand or during things such as weather emergencies.
“Today marks a significant step forward in providing the infrastructure to reliably deliver clean energy to our customers while enabling the closure of inefficient, fossil fuel-burning peaker plants,” said ConEd CEO and Chairman Tim Cawley.
“As we make clear in our Clean Energy Commitment, we are strong supporters of New York’s climate goals and we’re committed to building a grid that can carry 100 percent clean energy by 2040,” he added.
“This line can power up to 240,000 homes with green, reliable energy — a major step forward for New York City’s electric grid and our nation-leading renewable energy goals,” Gov. Hochul said on her official Twitter account.
Those days are a bit down the road. The Rainey substation, which sits just north of the LIC approach to the Roosevelt Island bridge, is planned as the southern terminus for the state’s Clean Path NY project, which will bring solar- and wind-generated electricity from upstate via another substation Delaware County. But it is not expected to be completed until 2027.
Another power cable project, the Champlain Hudson Power Express, will bring hydroelectric power from Canada. The cables are slated to connect to Queens in the massive Con Edison complex in Astoria by 2025.
Supporters have been trying to eliminate fossil fuel generation in Astoria for decades, citing high incidences of respiratory illnesses in the surrounding area.
And Con Edison, which has invested $275 million in the LIC-Corona project according to the press release, has said the new capacity will be vital to the region’s increased energy demands in the future.
One reason is that the amount of power used by customers is going to increase in coming years, spurred by state-mandated green energy targets.
The increased energy demand will include buildings both new and retrofitted for all-electric energy and heating; and anticipated increases in electric vehicles. ConEd also will be increasing its off-shore wind capacity in the coming years.
Similar projects are planned for Brooklyn and Staten Island.
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), chairman of the Committee on Environmental Protection, also is on board.
“It is imperative that we replace polluting fossil fuel energy with clean, green renewable energy and Con Edison’s Reliable Clean City project supports that effort,” Gennaro said. “Renewable energy will yield tremendous benefits to local communities in terms of improved air quality and will benefit our fight against climate change. As Con Edison celebrates 200 years, this is a prime example of the company leading the renewable energy transformation.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, in the Con Edison statement, focused on the future health benefits.
“Queens is done with the days of disinvestment in our health — both the health of our families and the health of our environment. There is no mission more critical than our transformation into a borough run on renewable energy, and Con Edison’s Reliable Clean City Project represents a significant step toward that goal.”
