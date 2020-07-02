Kenneth Adams was named the new president of LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City by the CUNY Board of Trustees on Monday.
Adams comes to LGCC after a tenure as the dean of workforce and economic development at Bronx Community College and following an extensive career leading large agencies in New York State. At BCC, he raised nearly $2 million for workforce training and career services initiatives, while increasing Continuing Education enrollment by 45 percent and revenue by 15 percent. Fundamental to Adams’ mission is the cultivation of robust partnerships with employers, including unions and industry associations to advance student outcomes and CUNY priorities, the school system said.
Prior to joining CUNY, Adams served as the acting commissioner of the state Department of Taxation and Finance and earlier as the president and CEO of the Empire State Development Corp. and commissioner of the state Department of Economic Development.
Before joining state government, he led the Business Council of New York State, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and the MetroTech Area Business Improvement District, and was the founding executive director of New York Cares. He also serves as the chairman of the boards of directors of New York State’s affordable housing agencies.
“LaGuardia is uniquely positioned to support the city’s recovery by training and upskilling workers who have lost their jobs and preparing students for new fields and emerging occupations in a post-COVID economy,” Adams said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the incredible LaGuardia faculty, students, staff and alumni – and, of course, the Queens community – in a collective effort to deliver on the rich promise of LaGuardia to a growing number of students in these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.