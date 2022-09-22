As King Manor Museum caretaker Roy Fox wrapped up his dissertation on the history of the museum’s namesake, former U.S. Senator and Constitutional framer Rufus King, on the day before Citizenship Day, he pondered.
“What does one do as we celebrate Citizenship Day 2022?” he asked the crowd of 50 citizens-to-be, plus some of their families, assembled in King’s backyard. “You create new citizens!”
With the help of U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, 50 new U.S. citizens were naturalized at King Manor last Friday. Individuals representing 24 countries took the oath of allegiance and received their naturalization certificates in their first moments as Americans.
“I feel really emotional,” Nilaxi Mitra, originally from Bangladesh, said after the ceremony. “Relived and satisfied, and mostly, I would say, very ecstatic. I’m finally here.”
The location for the ceremony was important, according to Fox, because it carried with it a significance befitting of the nature of the event.
“We are gathered, not as many have in the past at a court house, a city hall, a post office, in a shopping center, a ballpark or many other sites with no context for what is about to transpire,” Fox said. “We are about to connect with history.
“You are on the property of a home that belonged to an important Founding Father of the United States of America.”
King was one of the five framers of the Constitution, tasked with taking the rules, regulations and rights that had been conceptualized in the months leading up to the document’s signing — 235 years ago on Citizenship Day, Sept. 17 — and organizing them in a coherent document.
“Take seriously what is about to happen,” Fox said. “Be excited; filled with joy.”
Needing no prompt to that end was Raul Diniz, one of the newly minted U.S. citizens participating in Friday’s ceremony. Diniz, originally from Brazil, said he felt as though he owed it to the country to go through the naturalization process, having already spent 20 years here.
“It’s hard to describe this unique feeling,” he said moments after the ceremony ended. “I’m feeling very happy right now; super excited.”
What touched Diniz about the ceremony itself was the revelation that those administering the process of oath-taking and certificate-handing, USCIS Queens Field Office Director Brian Meier and Eastern District Court of New York Magistrate Judge James Cho, both came from immigrant backgrounds of their own. Meier said he has both of his parents’ naturalization certificates hanging in a frame on his wall, and Cho said his parents were naturalized in Detroit, MI, some 50 years ago with no more than $200 to their name.
“I feel like everybody shared the same history here in some way,” Diniz said.
One of the primary motivators for pursuing naturalization, according to those who received their certificates last week, was the opportunity to participate in democracy. The Jamaica branch of the NAACP was on-site at the ceremony, helping the newly naturalized register to vote.
“I can have my own opinion on the politics in this country, but I think the benefits that I’ll have now, having this, is just a totally different world,” Mitra, who waited five years between receiving her green card and finishing the naturalization process, said.
“The presidential election with Donald Trump and Joe Biden was very historic,” Bhaskar Paneri, a high school engineering teacher and native of India, said. “I wanted to be part of that, but I wasn’t able to participate because I was not a citizen. ”
Paneri said, before receiving his green card, he was denied scholarships, internships and opportunities to work and research in his field. Now, following his naturalization, he hopes future opportunities, whatever they may be, are in his reach.
Carlos Garavaglia, an Argentinian native, said his naturalization finally allows him to feel at home as an American.
“I’ve been in the country for a while,” he said. “But it’s never been a complete feeling of joy until you get to this ceremony. It makes it official.”
“It makes you feel very, very welcome in this country,” he added. “We know we are welcome, but this makes it official. It’s coming from the law, from the government, and it makes you feel like part of the foundation of this country.”
