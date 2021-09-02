The city’s Racial Justice Commission, a temporary committee of 11 people empowered with the authority to propose revisions to the Big Apple’s charter, will conclude its first round of virtual and citywide input sessions on Sept. 9 in Manhattan.
An input session was held at Borough Hall at the Helen Marshall Atrium in Kew Gardens on Aug. 5.
The purpose of the input sessions is to pursue racial equity by identifying structural policies or practices that perpetuate bias or prevent a lack of opportunity for minorities, according to the RJC.
“There will be one more session ... and that will be the final session before the commission releases a preliminary report,” said Justyna Krygowska. “The plan is to release the preliminary report in early October.”
Before putting forward a ballot proposal with the aim of dismantling any form of structural, institutional or cultural racism within the City Charter in December, the commission will release a preliminary report based on the summer input sessions in late September or early October, according to Krygowska. To give more New Yorkers a chance to use their voice to pinpoint instances of racial injustice that minorities face, fall input sessions are expected from October until December. After the final report is released by the end of the year, there will be an awareness campaign from January to October 2022.
“The hope is that the recommendation of the commission will be in a ballot measure that New York will vote on for the 2022 election,” said Krygowska. New Yorkers will have a chance to vote on the ballot measures on Nov. 8, 2022.
Franck Joseph, the chief of staff and senior advisor of Borough President Donovan Richards, expressed his frustration with waste equity and homelessness in Southeast and Eastern Queens, the predominantly Black regions of the World’s Borough.
“The human suffering that these communities of color have endured is a direct result of decades of disinvestment and overall ignorance by the powers sworn to serve them,” said Joseph, a Rosedale native. “It’s everywhere you look. It’s rooted in our housing system, our tax system and even how we dispose of our waste.”
Waste stations and homeless shelters have been overwhelmingli placed in communities of color, according to Joseph.
The amount of garbage facilities in Black and brown communities in the aforementioned parts of Queens, North Brooklyn and the South Bronx was so tremendous that the 2006 Solid Waste Management Plan was created to put a cap on the refuse sent to those areas to improve air quality and to cut traffic and pollution.
“When the city opens or commandeers facilities to house the homeless, they overwhelmingly do so in those same communities of color,” said Joseph. “What kind of message does that send to the families that live there? A clear one! The city tasked with meeting their needs views them as unwanted, unworthy of respect or basic human decency.”
Joseph does not expect these problems and others rooted in racism to be solved overnight, but he hopes that by empowering the right agencies tasked with resolving those problems that headway can be made and result in future long-term solutions.
“That means significantly more funding, more people power and a community-based approach that sees those in pain be closer to the power,” said Joseph, who also wants “an office of social and racial equity tasked solely with addressing issues long plaguing Black New Yorkers and communities of color.”
Anjali Seegobin, an organizer of the South Queens Women’s March, an intersectional nonprofit women’s group that marches in Queens to tackle gender-based causes, addressed inequity in the education system.
“Our work is deeply steeped in racial justice,” said Seegobin. “‘We the People of the United States,’ when crafted, the ‘we’ never translated to Black, indigenous or people of color.”
Systemic racism can easily be seen in the classroom, according to Seegobin, an undergraduate political science major at City College.
“Structural racism can be heavily found in our public schools,” said Seegobin. “Black students get harsher suspensions compared to any ethnic group.”
Black students were sometimes suspended twice as long or several days longer than other racial groups for committing the same infractions, according to a 2018 report by the Independent Budget Office.
When it came to a “reckless behavior” infraction, Black students were suspended on average up to 16.7 days, as reported by Chalkbeat, an educational news site. Asian Americans were suspended on average 7.3 days and Caucasian students were suspended 10.9 days.
“There is inherent racism in our schools,” said Seegobin. “If children are our future, they have a right to know the past and present of racism.”
Oster Bryan, the president of the St. Albans Civic Association, called into question the quality of schools that Black children attend.
“Our schools have failed,” said Bryan. “Specifically speaking, School Districts 29 and 27 in Southeast Queens. The worst-performing school districts in the borough are getting a police precinct.”
The 116th Precinct, which is to be erected in Rosedale, was proposed to cut the response time of emergencies from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village and it comes with a $92 million price tag.
“Mayoral control has led to the closures of all of our local high schools and colocations,” said Bryan. “Our counterparts in Northeast Queens function just fine under the same guidance.”
Bryan wants parents to get control of the schools and have a choice in which superintendents, principals and teachers are supervising or educating their kids.
The lack of affordable housing, the unequal property tax burdens and police brutality were other topics discussed before the commission.
The last input session for the summer will occur at Hamilton-Madison House at 50 Madison St. in Manhattan, according to the Racial Justice Commission. Signup will begin at 5 p.m. and the event begins promptly at 5:30 p.m and ends at 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. A ramp will be accessible at the main entrance.
