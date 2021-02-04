NYC Health + Hospitals announced new CEOs for the system last Friday.
Helen Arteaga Landaverde will head NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and Neil J. Moore will lead NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica.
“I’m looking forward to working with both in their new roles as CEOs and seeing these two hospitals continue to flourish for our Queens residents,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of the city’s public health system.
Arteaga, whose appointment is effective Feb. 8, is a Corona resident who the city said has worked with borough communities for more than 20 years helping bridge challenges to high-quality healthcare and social services that improve overall wellness. An Ecuadorian, Arteaga also speaks fluent Spanish.
“As a provider of care to close to one million people in one of the most linguistically and ethnically diverse communities in the United States, Elmhurst is positioned to create access to quality healthcare that can help change health outcomes for residents of this culturally rich borough,” she said in a statement included in the announcement of the hiring.
Arteaga was appointed to the NYC Health + Hospitals Board of Directors and the NYU Alumni Board of Directors in March 2016.
She has been with Urban Health Plan, a system of community health centers, for 15 years, most recently serving as assistant vice president of the Queens Network and Executive Initiatives since 2015. Prior to Urban Health Plan, she held various positions with the Northwell Health system.
During the worst of the pandemic, Israel Rocha was the CEO of Elmhurst, considered “the epicenter of the epicenter.” In November, he left to become CEO of Cook County Health in Illinois. Eric Wei is serving as interim CEO.
Moore, whose appointment is effective Feb. 15, previously served the public health system over a decade in various roles at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, Kings County and Woodhull.
“I’m looking forward to working with the fearless hospital workers that have carried the hospital through some of its toughest days of this pandemic, and continue together towards completely fighting back this virus, vaccinating our neighbors, and further strengthening our beautiful Queens community,” he said, calling it an “exciting and personal opportunity.”
His most recent position has been principal of Lien Healthcare Solutions, a consulting firm providing services in the areas of startups, financial turnarounds and strategic planning.
Previous Queens CEO Christopher Roker was recently named head of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and will serve as the system’s chief growth officer.
