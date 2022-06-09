When NYPD Capt. Jeremy Kivlin saw the opening for commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, he said his heart “fluttered” at the opportunity to return to the station where he spent five months as an executive officer starting in 2019.
“I started as a captain right here in the 102nd Precinct,” said Kivlin, who is replacing Deputy Inspector Antonio Fidacaro, at Tuesday night’s community council meeting.
“Starting here was one of the best things I’ve done on this job ... The people I met in a very short period of time — some of the best people you can come across. Not only on this job, but also in life.”
He continued to keep an eye on the 102nd and said that the sense of community there was unlike anything he had seen before.
“The 102nd is the most culturally diverse precinct that I’m involved in and I think that’s what makes it great.”
Kivlin said he is committed to understanding the unique needs of the different communities in the neighborhood.
Attendees asked questions and expressed concerns over recent hate crimes in the area and quality-of-life issues including ATV gangs, loud gatherings and controlling the inevitable fireworks soon to be starting.
Kivlin also honored three police officers as Cops of the Month for their work in a recent incident: Police Officers Jacob Vasconez, Nathanial Marcellus and Brian Riggs, left to right, respectively, holding their plaques.
Officers responded to a job where a family confronted individuals that were supposedly trespassing in an apartment that the family was renting out and which was under construction. The perpetrators wielded a gun and then fled.
Officers responded to the call near Atlantic Avenue and 113th Street and drove the family around to canvass the area. When they spotted the suspects, a foot pursuit ensued.
Kivlin said that an individual attempting to escape threw the firearm over a fence. It was recovered and the individuals were arrested.
“Jobs such as this one ... it’s what separates police officers. And it’s what really makes them the heroes that they are. And I say that because, when you put your life on the line for somebody else, that is a hero,” said Kivlin.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) gave remarks at the meeting and congratulated the new captain and officers.
“Whether it’s targeted gun violence or a random act ... We need to work with the police department. We need to work with our neighbors,” said Addabbo.
