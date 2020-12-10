History happened as Borough President Donovan Richards was inaugurated at Borough Hall in Kew Gardens last Sunday.
Richards, who officially took office last Wednesday, is the first black man to hold the position.
He is the second African-American to hold the position after Helen Marshall, who served from 2002 to 2013.
Richards, who was sworn in by state Attorney General Letitia James, was the councilmember representing Southeast Queens and Far Rockaway since 2013.
He defeated several challengers in the Democratic primary in June and then beat Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola and independent Dao Yin in a landslide general election victory.
Sharon Lee served as the acting borough president after Melinda Katz was elected district attorney, leaving a vacancy at Borough Hall. Lee was the first Asian-American to serve as borough president.
— David Russell
