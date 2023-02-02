Youth will have a seat at the table at Queens Borough Hall with a new Youth and Young Adult Council that is being launched.
Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. on Monday announced the plan, which will introduce Queens’ youngest advocates to community service and organizing.
“Our youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and as such they deserve a seat at the table as well as opportunities to be civically engaged,” said Richards in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled to engage our youngest community members in envisioning Queens’ future, and working together to create the blueprints to make that a reality.”
The council will include two cohorts: one made up of high school representatives between 13 and 17 and another of young adults between 18 and 25. The second cohort will feature advisors, who are expected to have experience working with youth populations, preferably in Queens.
Members of the advisory body will advocate concerns through means of community engagement, advocacy and more.
The deadline to apply as a youth participant or advisor is Feb. 23. To do so, and for more information, visit bit.ly/3jddF9O.
