New BOE results reveal city-wide winners

The city Board of Elections released another update for ranked-choice voting eliminations July 6. The update solidified the winners of various races, including for mayor, comptroller, public advocate and Queens borough president.
The BOE doesn’t expect to certify the results until July 12, however.
Voters who submitted absentee ballots have until July 9 to “cure” their ballots — or to fix any errors picked up on by the BOE. The BOE tweeted Tuesday night that only 942 absentee ballots are so far eligible to be cured.
Eric Adams won the Democratic primary after edging out Kathryn Garcia. The former police officer won after taking home a slim 1 percent lead: After eight rounds of eliminations, Adams claimed 403,333 votes to Garcia’s 394,907. The tiny lead pushed him just half a point beyond the 50 percent total required to declare victory.
Garcia conceded Wednesday morning.
“This campaign has come closer than any other moment in history to breaking that glass ceiling and selecting New York City’s first female mayor,” Garcia said at a press conference. “We cracked the hell out of it! And it’s ready to be broken.”
Maya Wiley, who finished in third place despite leading over Garcia until the seventh round, also conceded, but not without criticizing the BOE for several fumbles over the last week. First, the BOE released results that included thousands of incorrect, test ballots. On Tuesday, the organization released the updated round eight hours after it was scheduled to.
Wiley called for a reformed and “completely remade” BOE following the “debacle.”
Adams will now go on to face Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa in the November general election. Sliwa defeated Fernando Mateo, his only opponent, on election night after winning 68.1 percent of the vote.
In the Democratic primary race for comptroller, City Councilmember Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) held onto his lead throughout every round of eliminations. He officially took home the title after opponent and fellow City Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) conceded to his fellow councilmember.
“Thank you NYC! I promise to work hard every single day to help our city recover from the pandemic more just, more equal, and better prepared for future crises than we were for this one,” Lander wrote in a Tweet.
According to the most recent tabulations, Lander took home 51.9 percent after 10 rounds of eliminations, while Johnson followed with 48.1 percent.
There is no Republican challenger. Once results are certified, Lander will be officially recognized as the next comptroller.
The race for public advocate was clear from election night — After winning 69.9 percent of the votes, incumbent Jumaane Williams was victorious in the Democratic primary. His challengers, Anthony Herbert and Theo Bruce Chino Tavarez took home 21.3 and 7.8 percent of the vote, respectively.
_____________________________________________________________
Borough president
After incumbent Borough President Donovan Richards came out 1,044 votes ahead of rival Elizabeth Crowley on Tuesday night, he declared victory, with a side of heckling.
The city’s Board of Election released the results after a ranked-choice tabulation of in-person votes and over a hundred thousand absentee ballots citywide.
Many political observers were stunned when the election night results showed Richards with a thin margin over Crowley, who lost by about 7 percentage points in the special election last summer. It’s rare for candidates who lose in a special election to come back in the next election.
According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, with addition of absentees, Richards was the first-choice among 41.1 percent of Queens voters, with Crowley just a hare behind at a flat 41 percent and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-sunnyside) at 17.5 percent.
But when Van Bramer was eliminated, his voters were shown to moderately favor the current Beep — 11,727 of his votes went for Richards as their number two, while 10,844 went with Crowley, boosting Richards’s lead.
With the margin still slim, Richard declared victory and taunted Crowley in a Twitter thread.
The Borough President, who is Black, proceeded to tweet that Crowley claimed she would win the race because the Black Lives Matter movement “would die.”
“We beat your racist ass,” he wrote.
In two responses Wednesday, Crowley called the attack “Trump-like,” “slanderous and untruthful” and did not concede the race.
“This is a very close election. Our campaign is evaluating the numbers from the Board of Elections,” she wrote Wednesday.
— Max Parrott
EDITOR'S NOTE:
A previous version of this story reported that Crowley did not address Richards' attack on her. She has since done so.
