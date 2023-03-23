Mets owner Steve Cohen’s path to building a casino next to Citi Field got a whole lot easier Wednesday as Assemblyman Jeff Aubry (D-Corona) introduced a bill that would alienate land to the west of the ballpark to be used for a casino.
The site in question is legally part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and had been leased to the Mets back when Shea Stadium was built on the condition that it be used only for the ballpark and its parking lot. That has prevented numerous previous proposals for the site from coming to fruition, including one for a shopping mall in 2017, which the state Court of Appeals ultimately shot down. If Aubry’s bill were enacted, Cohen would avoid the same fate.
In cases of parkland alienation, that land has traditionally been replaced with new green space nearby of an equal or greater amount, acre for acre. In Aubry’s bill, that is one of two options: Alternatively, New Green Willets could put the equivalent fair market value into capital improvements for existing parkland, at least 20 acres of which would be open space on-site.
The land to be alienated in Aubry’s bill totals approximately 64.5 acres, more than three times the amount Cohen would need to improve should he take that route.
Asked whether he believes that’s a fair trade, Aubry told the Chronicle, “You have to provide what’s available under the circumstances that you are faced [with].” In other words — Queens simply does not have 64.5 acres of land to convert into parkland.
“You’re not going to take housing and make it a park,” he said. “You have to find out where’s the available space in order to accomplish that goal.”
To Aubry, that lack of space should not disqualify the Cohen camp from making a play for a casino license.
“To not do anything and not be able to move this, you have no application — they have no ability to compete,” he said. Though the Assembly pro tempore said whether Cohen will get one of the three downstate casino licenses up for grabs is an open question, he said, “They should be able to compete. It is a competition, and in how we proposed this, that’s how I thought of it. This is, ‘They’re in the game, and they haven’t been ruled out before the game starts.’”
Flushing land-use expert Paul Graziano was not having that. “It’s one thing for an even swap — which is the typical way that this works,” he said. “But to give away three times as much parkland? There’s no precedent to it.”
Cohen, on the other hand, is happy with the bill. “Steve Cohen and his team are committed to delivering a vision with dedicated green space, year-round entertainment and good-paying local jobs,” a Cohen spokesperson said in a statement. “We are supportive of efforts to create a process that does this the right way and makes it possible to expand use of the area beyond just parking lots.”
The bill makes clear that the land would not be alienated for just any casino — it specifies that the site be alienated for a gaming facility through an agreement with New Green Willets, Cohen’s lobbying firm. It also allows for accompanying entertainment, retail, recreational, commercial, hotel, convention and community facilities.
Aubry said he named Cohen’s company in the bill in a show of transparency.
“We’re alienating for the purposes of this entity, which is proposing to compete ... for a casino,” he said. “As a part of that alienation, they have committed to certain specific actions relative to the property.
“So from my perspective, I’m not trying to hide anything [or] cover up anything — if we were doing this to allow open use of it or by a private entity, you still would want to know who it is.”
Naming Cohen’s firm means that were the state Gaming Commission — which is still in the early stages of the request for application process — to award a license for a casino next to Citi Field, only New Green Willets would be allowed to do so.
Asked whether that could pose an issue for the Commission, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), who chairs the committee on Racing, Gaming, and Wagering, said, “We’ll see.”
“There’s so many moving parts with that process, and it’s a scoring system,” Addabbo said. Noting the commission is still in the question and answer period, he continued, “In June, we’ll have an idea, probably, about the applicants that are going to come forward.”
The bill also says that were construction on a casino fail to start within 15 years, the land would be ceded back to the city. That could give Cohen the opportunity to apply for another casino license should he not be awarded one now.
Even if Aubry’s legislation were to pass in the Assembly, a Senate bill would need to match it in order for the alienation to go to Gov. Hochul for her signature, as state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) pointed out in a statement.
“Clearly, I need to have a conversation with my colleagues to ensure that whatever is introduced reflects our shared goals of prioritizing community input,” she said.
Addabbo agreed. “This is definitely something that will be discussed,” he said. “It’s a process — it’s a landmine, and you got to know where the landmines are. This is a tricky issue.”
