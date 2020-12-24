Gov. Cuomo signed the New York Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2020 Tuesday, allowing New Yorkers to automatically apply to become voters when they fill out forms for other services.
Agencies such as the State University of New York, Department of Motor Vehicles and the Labor and Health departments will be able to send information provided on applications for government licenses and services to the state Board of Elections for voter registration.
The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Assemblywoman Latrice Walker (D-Brooklyn).
“Access to the ballot box should be easy and fair, and enacting Automatic Voter Registration will go a long way towards improving voter participation,” Gianaris said in a statement.
The DMV will come online in 2023, followed by the Department of Health, Department of Labor and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in 2024.
The State University of New York will come online in 2025.
