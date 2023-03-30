Jeffrey Beri is a dog’s best friend.
The founder of No Dogs Left Behind last Thursday accompanied nearly 50 canines to John F. Kennedy International Airport to introduce them to their new forever owners and foster parents after rescuing them from the meat slaughterhouse trade in East Asia.
“We’re getting closer to ending the meat trade every day,” Beri said. “We’ll never stop fighting for these dogs.”
The flight had been delayed for a few weeks, and even arrival on March 23 hit some snags that held it up few hours. But those coming for their new furry friends did not mind the extra wait.
The dogs met their new “hoomans” at The Ark at JFK, an animal care and reception center on airport grounds for animals traveling by plane.
Ann-Marie Roach and Louis Pomerantz of Jersey City were waiting along with Mr. Pickles, an aristocratic mixed breed whose favorite treat is chicken hearts. They adopted him from the organization two years ago and were going home with two more.
“We’re adopting his biological sister, from the same litter,” Roach said. “And our neighbor is going to be fostering his brother. It’s going to be a family reunion.”
A number of others also were repeat adopters from the organization, which now has a center in upstate Canton, where it cares for its rescues.
And the dogs didn’t seem to be bothered by the long flight, this one from East Asia.
Lexi, a mixed breed being picked up by Tina Anderson of Holtsville, NY, looked a little bit flustered and just wanted to be held.
But one malamute — think of a bigger, furrier and also affectionate husky — decided to give Beri and others at The Ark his personal thanks with bear hugs before getting into a carrier for his ride to his new home.
Beri said No Dogs Left Behind sometimes runs into government obstacles in some countries, but that others, such as Turkey, Afghanistan and Ukraine, have actually welcomed their help with caring for the animals, vaccinating and neutering them.
Beri founded the organization in 2016, Prior to that he worked in jewelry design.
All the dogs arrived last week with names, and Beri in some cases called them by their names from their native lands and gave them commands in their native languages. Others had names in English.
Greg and Amy Carrico of Syracuse were on hand with Maddie, a small white fluff of a rescue dog herself, meeting her new big brother, a handsome little guy with a shaggy black coat named Draco.
Alison McNamara and Harmon Pardoe of Brooklyn adopted Winter, a white mixed breed, two years go, and were waiting outside The Ark for another adoptee named Prince
It was love at first site for Kate Marshall and her new golden retriever, Cinnamon, who will be getting a new name.
“I’m calling her Beri,” Marshall said. “For Jeff.”
